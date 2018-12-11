Grizzlies Add Forward Julien Nantel to Roster
December 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Forward Julien Nantel has been added to the Utah Grizzlies roster, coming over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
Nantel has played in 122 AHL games over the past 2 plus seasons, which included 15 games this season for the Eagles.
"Julien is a strong 2-way forward who can play any position," says Grizzlies Head Coach/General Manager Tim Branham.
Nantel has championship experience, as he was with the Colorado Eagles for each of their back to back championship teams in 2017, 2018. Nantel had a great 2017 Kelly Cup Playoff, scoring 8 goals and 8 assists for the 2017 Eagles.
The Grizzlies have home games December 12th, 14th and 15th at Maverik Center. For tickets go to utahgrizzlies.com or call the Grizzlies at (801) 988-8000.
Grizzlies notes: In a separate move, forward Josh Dickinson has been sent to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Dickinson has 2 goals and 4 assists in 7 games for the Grizzlies this season.
Upcoming Homestand Promotions
December 12th vs Rapid City - Wendy's Wednesday: Tickets starting at $10 with voucher from Wendy's. Stocking stuffer - Buy a ticket at the box office and get a free ticket to use as a stocking stuffer for the January 5th game vs Wichita.
December 14th vs Rapid City - Teddy Bear Toss, Presented by Ford. AFCU Friday (tickets starting at $8, for AFCU Members paying with AFCU Debit/Credit Card). Stocking stuffer - Buy a ticket at the box office and get a free ticket to use as a stocking stuffer for the January 5th game vs Wichita.
December 15th vs Rapid City - Star Wars Night (Specialty Jerseys) with Make A Wish. Stocking stuffer - Buy a ticket at the box office and get a free ticket to use as a stocking stuffer for the January 5th game vs Wichita.
When you mention the stocking stuffer at the Maverik Center box office when purchasing a full priced ticket for any of the 3 games this week, you get a free ticket for the January 5th game vs Wichita.
