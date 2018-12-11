Wheeling's Brown, Saracino Named Co-Recipients of Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Cam Brown and Nick Saracino of the Wheeling Nailers have been selected as co-recipients of the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 3-9.

Brown scored two goals and assisted on seven others while Saracino tallied four goals and added four assists in three games last week.

Brown recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-4 loss to Fort Wayne on Friday, had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win at Toledo on Saturday and posted four assists in a 5-1 victory over Indy on Sunday.

A native of Natick, Massachusetts,?Brown has 17 points (4g-13a) in 21 games with the Nailers this season. Overall, he has appeared in 85 career ECHL games with Wheeling and Adirondack, tallying 77 points (22g-55a). The 25-year-old also has two points (1g-1a) in 14 career American Hockey League games with Springfield and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Prior to turning pro, Brown tallied 106 points (23g-83a) in 146 career games at the University of Maine.

Saracino recorded a goal and an assist on?Friday against Fort Wayne, added a goal on Saturday at Toledo and had a five-point game (2g-3a) on?Sunday against Indy.

A native of St. Louis,?Saracino has 22 points (9g-11a) in 20 games for the Nailers this season. Overall, he has posted 59 points (21g-38a) in 81 career ECHL games with Wheeling and Worcester while adding eight points (3g-5a) in 40 career games with Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro,?Saracino recorded 116 points (46g-70a) in 145 career games at Providence College.

On behalf of Cam Brown and Nick Saracino, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Michael Huntebrinker, Reading (2 gp, 4g, 1a, 5 pts.) and Ralph Cuddemi, Wichita (4 gp, 5g, 2a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Nathan Perkovich (Florida), Phelix Martineau (Fort Wayne), Kyle Schempp (Idaho), Matt Rupert (Indy), Cliff Watson (Kansas City), Ben Duffy (Norfolk), Jonathan Charbonneau (South Carolina) and Daniel Leavens (Toledo).

