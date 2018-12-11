Steelheads, St. Luke's Bring "Turtle Power" For Nickelodeon Night This Saturday

December 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads and St. Luke's will harness the strength of "Turtle Power" for their first Nickelodeon Night featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) this Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7:10 p.m. when they host the Kansas City Mavericks.

The first jersey auction of the season features Rafael, one of the four main characters in Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Steelheads will offer a silent auction in the breezeway connecting CenturyLink Arena and The Grove Hotel on both Friday and Saturday night, and fans can bid until the start of the third period on Saturday with winners earning both the jersey and an opportunity to receive it from that player. Proceeds from the auction benefit St. Luke's Children's Hospital.

Last season, the Steelheads raised $15,443 from the annual December auction as well as $56,529 from all three jersey auctions. Since the Steelheads began in 1997-98, the team has helped raise nearly $500,000 toward St. Luke's initiatives.

The Steelheads will wear the TMNT jerseys during Saturday's game and feature them throughout the weekend. In addition, both Rafael and Michelangelo from TMNT will be inside CenturyLink Arena on Saturday to meet with fans and provide "Turtle Power" to the team.

The weekend also features the only $2 Beer Wednesday, presented by Bud Light, during the home stand and for the rest of the 2018 calendar year as well as a 4 For $48 Friday.

The Steelheads host the Mavericks for the first and only time this season as they open a six-game season series. The Steelheads have won three-straight games against the Mavericks since the 2016-17 season and have a chance to climb the Mountain Division standings with a three-game weekend against their direct competitor for third place. This is the third of four-straight weeks at CenturyLink Arena before the holidays.

Tickets for all three games are available by calling 208-383-0080, going to idahosteelheads.com or heading to the CenturyLink Arena Box Office. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK and at 7:00 p.m. on CableOne Channel 72 and ECHL.TV.

The Holiday Hat Trick is here! Get tickets and a Steelheads cap as your perfect stocking stuffer for the holiday season!

ECHL Stories from December 11, 2018

