ECHL Transactions - December 11

December 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 11, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Hayden Stewart, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Desmond Bergin, D returned from loan to Providence

Delete Brian Ward, F recalled by Binghamton

Atlanta:

Add Nick Bligh, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Add Vytal Cote, D activated from reserve

Delete Branden Troock, F placed on reserve

Delete Ben Danford, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)

Delete Matt Lane, F recalled by Milwaukee

Brampton:

Delete Aaron Luchuk, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa [12/10]

Cincinnati:

Add Josh Taylor, G added as EBUG

Delete Myles Powell, F recalled by Rochester

Florida:

Delete Justin Auger, F loaned to Belleville [12/10]

Kalamazoo:

Add Guillaume Naud, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Matt Joyaux, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)

Manchester:

Add Charles Williams, G returned from loan to Ontario

Newfoundland:

Add Michael Garteig, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Stefan LeBlanc, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Adam Pardy, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Zach O'Brien, F activated from reserve

Delete Semyon Babintsev, F placed on reserve

Delete Emerson Clark, F placed on reserve

Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)

Delete Ilya Nekolenko, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)

Delete Michael Garteig, G loaned to Toronto (AHL) [12/10]

Orlando:

Add Martin Ouellette, G assigned by Syracuse

Add Corey Kalk, F activated from reserve

Delete Troy Bourke, F recalled by Syracuse

Reading:

Add Tyler Bird, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina

Tulsa:

Add Jordan Neamonitis, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tanner Kaspick, F assigned from San Antonio by St. Louis

Delete Tommy Mele, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Julien Nantel, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Josh Dickinson, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Frank Schumacher, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Frank Schumacher, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Matt Schmalz, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Add Mitch Gillam, G assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Austin Block, F placed on reserve

