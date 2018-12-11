ECHL Transactions - December 11
December 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 11, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Hayden Stewart, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Desmond Bergin, D returned from loan to Providence
Delete Brian Ward, F recalled by Binghamton
Atlanta:
Add Nick Bligh, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)
Add Vytal Cote, D activated from reserve
Delete Branden Troock, F placed on reserve
Delete Ben Danford, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)
Delete Matt Lane, F recalled by Milwaukee
Brampton:
Delete Aaron Luchuk, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa [12/10]
Cincinnati:
Add Josh Taylor, G added as EBUG
Delete Myles Powell, F recalled by Rochester
Florida:
Delete Justin Auger, F loaned to Belleville [12/10]
Kalamazoo:
Add Guillaume Naud, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Matt Joyaux, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)
Manchester:
Add Charles Williams, G returned from loan to Ontario
Newfoundland:
Add Michael Garteig, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Stefan LeBlanc, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Adam Pardy, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Zach O'Brien, F activated from reserve
Delete Semyon Babintsev, F placed on reserve
Delete Emerson Clark, F placed on reserve
Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)
Delete Ilya Nekolenko, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)
Delete Michael Garteig, G loaned to Toronto (AHL) [12/10]
Orlando:
Add Martin Ouellette, G assigned by Syracuse
Add Corey Kalk, F activated from reserve
Delete Troy Bourke, F recalled by Syracuse
Reading:
Add Tyler Bird, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina
Tulsa:
Add Jordan Neamonitis, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tanner Kaspick, F assigned from San Antonio by St. Louis
Delete Tommy Mele, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Julien Nantel, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Josh Dickinson, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wheeling:
Add Frank Schumacher, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Frank Schumacher, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Matt Schmalz, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Add Mitch Gillam, G assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Austin Block, F placed on reserve
