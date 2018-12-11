Wells Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Princeton, NJ - Dylan Wells of the Wichita Thunder has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Dec. 3rd through the 9th.

Wells went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .959 in three appearances last week.

The 20-year-old stopped 32 shots in a 4-2 victory against Tulsa on Tuesday, made 24 saves in a 5-1 win over Rapid City on Friday. He turned aside 37 shots in a 4-1 win against the Rush on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with the Edmonton Oilers, Wells has seen action in 11 games with the Thunder this season, going 5-3-2 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913. He also has appeared in one game with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Wells appeared in 162 career games with Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League, posting an overall record of 69-73-12 with two shutouts, a 3.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898. He joined the Thunder at the end of last season for the team's postseason run.

The Thunder heads out of town for the next three starting Friday in Fort Wayne against the Komets.

