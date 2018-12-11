Mayor Curry Endorses Guns n' Hoses Game at City Hall

December 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Jacksonville, FL- The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, held a press conference today along with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, local firefighters and police to promote the second annual Guns N' Hoses Charity Hockey Game.

"Guns N' Hoses is long-recognized and celebrated charitable event hosted by our dedicated and compassionate first responders," said Mayor Curry. "We are grateful to the Jacksonville Icemen for expanding and supporting this beloved tradition with this hockey game."

Along with Mayor Curry, Icemen President Bob Ohrablo, Union Head Police Steve Zona, Union Head Fire Randy Wyse, and several representatives from each team were present at City Hall for the announcement Tuesday, December 11 at 9:30 a.m.

"The Icemen are honored to host this game and support our first responders," said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. "We thank the City of Jacksonville and SMG for their continued support of pro hockey."

The charity contest between Jacksonville's finest will take place on Saturday, December 15 at 3:00 p.m., prior to the Icemen game at 7:00 p.m. The event has participants from North FL and Central FL, including Firefighters, Law Enforcement Officers, EMT's, Paramedics, and Military personnel. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated in the name of the Jacksonville Fire Fighters Union directly to the Jacksonville Fire Fighters Charity and FOP Foundation. The 50/50 proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Adams Family Fund.

"This [is] another great way to help support local first responders and their respective charities", said Stephen Myers, Captain on the Firefighter team and Event Coordinator. "[The Icemen] now play an integral part in growing the Guns N' Hoses Charity Hockey Event as they host our game in the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, which can accommodate 8,500 screaming hockey fans."

This year, between the Guns N' Hoses Charity Game and the Icemen game, fans can enjoy several activities on the plaza as Miller Lite is hosting the World's Largest Ugly Sweater Party. Icemen fans are encouraged to wear ugly sweaters in an attempt to claim the world record for most ugly sweaters in one place, which currently stands at 3,473. Fans will be allowed to enjoy all the day's activities and re-enter the building through a designated entrance for the Icemen game at 7:00 p.m.

One ticket is valid for the full day of events and can be purchased at www.jaxicemen.com/gnh

Mayor Curry joined the Icemen and several first responders at City Hall to announce a full slate of events this Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.