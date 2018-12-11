Rays Fans Establish New Team Record, Donate 8,570 Bears

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals, have announced that a total number of 8,570 stuffed animals were donated to Charleston's Toys For Tots foundation during the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss game which took place at the North Charleston Coliseum this past Saturday.

Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts during the holiday season. Forward Matt Pohlkamp scored the goal that sent the stuffed animals to the ice in the final minute of the second period. South Carolina went on to win the game by a score of 4-3 in overtime.

All collected animals will be dropped off at the Toys For Tots Charleston headquarters at the Citadel Mall in West Ashley on Thursday afternoon. The team partnered with Stash Storage, who will help move the bears from the North Charleston Coliseum to the donation location starting at 12 pm.

"We are thrilled to see the growth of our Teddy Bear Toss event and set a new team-high thanks to the generosity of Stingrays fans," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "Thank you to everyone who came out to Saturday's game. We look forward to continuing the Teddy Bear Toss promotion in the future and making it bigger each year."

