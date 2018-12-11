Lane Recalled by Milwaukee

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals have recalled forward Matt Lane.

Lane, 24, has accumulated seven points (2g, 5a) in eight games for the Gladiators this season. The Rochester, NY native has played eight games for the Milwaukee Admirals this year and has yet to earn a point. The third-year-pro has notched 2 assists in 23 AHL games for Rochester and Milwaukee.

