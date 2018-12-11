Defenseman Desmond Bergin Returns from Second AHL Stint

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that defenseman Desmond Bergin has been released from his PTO with the AHL's Providence Bruins.

Bergin, 25, skated in four games with the P-Bruins in his second recall of the season, giving him a total of six American League games played this year. Bergin has collected 2 PIM and a plus-one rating for Providence.

The Harvard University product is in his second year with Adirondack where he has accumulated 10 points (4g-6a) in 17 ECHL games so far this season. The Natick, MA native led all Thunder defensemen in scoring during the 2017-2018 campaign when he totaled 43 points (15g-28a) while adding an additional seven points in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Thunder hit the ice again for two games this weekend - in Maine on Friday night and back home Saturday to take on the Manchester Monarchs for MARVEL Super Hero Night and the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

