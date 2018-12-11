Wichita's Wells Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
December 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Dylan Wells of the Wichita Thunder has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Dec. 3-9.
Wells went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .959 in three appearances last week.
The 20-year-old stopped 32 shots in a 4-2 win against Tulsa on Tuesday, made 24 saves in a 5-1 victory over Rapid City on?Friday and turned aside 37 shots in a 4-1 win against the Rush on?Saturday.
Under a National Hockey League contract with the Edmonton Oilers, Wells has seen action in 11 games with the Thunder this season, going 5-3-2 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913. He also has appeared in one game with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, Wells appeared in 162 career games with Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League, posting an overall record of 69-73-12 with two shutouts, a 3.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.
Runners Up: Ivan Kulbakov, Kalamazoo (2-0-0, 2.50 GAA, .935 save pct.) and Jordan Ruby, Wheeling (2-1-0, 1.52 GAA, .948 save pct.)
Also Nominated: Jamie Phillips (Florida), Zach Fucale (Fort Wayne), Matt Tomkins (Indy), Parker Milner (South Carolina) and Kaden Fulcher (Toledo).
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder goaltender Dylan Wells
(Johnna Raymond)
