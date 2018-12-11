Royals Sign Rookie F Tyler Bird

December 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Tuesday the team has agreed to terms on an ECHL contract with forward Tyler Bird. A 22-year-old rookie from Andover, MA, Bird skated in five games with Wheeling earlier this campaign. The Brown University graduate registered 22 goals and 35 points in 120 games and was an alternate captain his senior season. Bird played in every game over his final three seasons on campus and was scratched for four games in his NCAA career.

The Columbus Blue Jackets selected Bird in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft following a standout 2013-14 season at Kimball Union Academy in which he topped the squad with 33 goals (60 pts.) in 37 games.

Need to Know: Weekend of Giving events vs. Allen Americans

Fri., Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m.: Clothing Drive, 4-for-48 Family Pack (4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas for $48)

Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m.: Community Night with $5 tickets (all proceeds to Salvation Army), Teddy Bear Toss, Food Drive, Holiday Ornament Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, Royals will wear Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys

Sun., Dec. 16 at 5:00 p.m.: Toy Drive at Santander Arena, plus have a personal meet-and-greet with SpongeBob SquarePants with the Royals SpongeBob VIP Package as he visits Santander Arena. The Royals will wear SpongeBob jerseys and Allen will wear Patrick Star jerseys.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.