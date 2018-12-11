Cam Brown & Nick Saracino Named Inglasco ECHL Players of the Week

December 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that forwards Cam Brown and Nick Saracino have been selected as co-recipients of the Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week for the week of December 3-9.

Brown, 25, has been a fantastic playmaker for the Nailers, as he is in the midst of his second season with the club, and first as an AHL contracted player from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Cam led all players in the ECHL with nine points last week, reaching that total with two goals and seven assists. The Natick, Massachusetts native had multiple points in all three games, as the Nailers picked up two clutch wins against Central Division foes. Brown tallied one goal and one assist on Friday, one goal and two assists on Saturday, and four assists on Sunday. Two of Cam's helpers led to game winning goals by Michael Phillips against Toledo and Indy.

Saracino, 26, jumped into the team's scoring lead with his performance last week, as he has registered four goals, four assists, and eight points in three games. Nick started the week with a goal and an assist on Friday night against Fort Wayne, as Wheeling nearly overcame an early four-goal deficit. On Saturday, the St. Louis, Missouri native netted a key insurance marker, helping the Nailers put away Toledo, 5-2 at Huntington Center. Then, on Sunday, Saracino collected his second career five-point game, racking up two goals and three assists, as Wheeling took down Indy, 5-1. This is Nick's second season in the ECHL and first with Wheeling, after being acquired in a trade with the Worcester Railers this past summer.

Brown and Saracino are both being chosen as Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week for the first times in their careers, and in doing so, join Troy Josephs as the second and third Nailers to earn the honor this season. The only other time that Wheeling has had three different players win ECHL Player of the Week honors in the same season was 2014-15, when Riley Brace, Sahir Gill, and Derek Army were all named. This is the fourth time in ECHL history that co-winners were chosen for the award, with the last tandem being Jacob Cepis and Shane Harper of the Trenton Titans during the 2012-13 season.

On behalf of Brown and Saracino, a case of pucks will be donated to the Wheeling Amateur Hockey Association (WAHA) by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Nailers have a busy home week ahead, as they will play three games. On Wednesday, it's a re-match of the 2016 Kelly Cup Finals, as Wheeling hosts the Allen Americans at 7:05. Then, on Saturday, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley highlights NailerMania, as the Nailers face the Norfolk Admirals at 7:05. That game will also feature the annual Teddy Bear Toss - bring a new or gently used stuffed animal and throw it on the ice when the Nailers score their first goal. The stuffed animals will be donated to the Salvation Army. Additionally, Saturday is Ugly Sweater Night. Family Four Packs are available for NailerMania, as well as a special on 300-level tickets. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

