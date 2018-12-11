Powell Recalled to Rochester
December 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati Cyclones forward Myles Powel l has been recalled by the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
A native of Comox, BC, Powell has appeared in 17 games for the Cyclones this season, accounting for 10 goals and eight assists in the process. He is currently riding a four-game point streak, totaling two goals and three assists, and he also had a seven-game point streak from November 7-21, totaling eight goals and three assists in that time.
Powell is currently in his first full pro season, after appearing in seven games in 2017-18 between the Cyclones and Americans. He accounted for a goal and two assists in those contests, along with a pair of assists in four playoff games for Cincinnati. Prior to turning pro, Powell spent four seasons at the Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T.), where he accounted for 45 goals and 60 assists in 149 career games.
