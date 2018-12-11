Justin Auger Loaned to Belleville of American Hockey League
December 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have loaned forward Justin Auger to the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators, head coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday.
This is the second call-up to the AHL this season for Auger, who has the most AHL experience - 282 games - of any player on Florida's roster.
The Waterloo, Ontario, native has suited up in seven games for the Everblades this season and has five points on three goals and two assists. After missing 14 games while on loan to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, Auger potted two goals in his first game back with Florida this past Saturday.
Last season, Auger made his NHL debut with the Los Angeles Kings, playing in two games for LA. He spent the bulk of the season with the Kings' AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, recording 25 points (11g, 14a) in 65 games.
Auger is one of three Florida players to be loaned to an AHL squad this season, while eight different Everblades players in total have made an AHL appearance this season.
The Everblades start a three-game weekend with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Thursday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
-
