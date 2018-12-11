'Blades Weekly: Rematch with Swamp Rabbits Starts 3-Game Week

ESTERO, Fla. - In the midst of a season-high 11-game point streak, the Florida Everblades look to continue their roll with three games in three days this week, as they begin a stretch of five straight games on the road.

Florida (14-5-4-0, 32 pts.) put an emphatic stamp on a six-game homestand by sweeping the past week with three wins in four days. After jumping into first place with a win over then-first place Jacksonville on Wednesday, the Everblades then took both games from Greenville on Friday and Saturday night, including a thrilling 5-4 win on Teddy Bear Toss night on Saturday to conclude the weekend. The 'Blades lost three players to call-ups to the AHL's Charlotte Checkers after Wednesday's game but still managed to continue the point streak.

The Everblades have a two-game rematch against Greenville this week at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The two teams meet 10 times this season, and all the matchups come in a condensed two-month window from Dec. 7-Feb. 2. Florida then battles the Icemen on Saturday, looking to avenge a 2-1 loss the last time the teams met at Veterans Memorial Arena.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Dec. 5 | vs. Jacksonville Icemen - W, 3-2

Dec. 7 | vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - W, 4-2

Dec. 8 | vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - W, 5-4

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Dec. 13 | at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7 p.m. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Dec. 14 | at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:30 p.m. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Dec. 15 | at Jacksonville Icemen | 7 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Arena

BLADES BITES

After missing 14 games while on loan to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, forward Justin Auger scored two goals in his first game back on Saturday night against Greenville.

Everblades goaltender Jamie Phillips has been dominant at Hertz Arena this season and stayed undefeated at home with his sixth win in his sixth start on Saturday night. Phillips has victories in four straights starts, the longest win streak for a 'Blades netminder this year.

Nathan Perkovich has equaled the 'Blades longest goal streak with tallies in four straight games and posted four goals, two of which were game-winning goals, in three games this past weekend.

Joe Cox leads the league with his plus-minus rating of +18 and has been an even or better rating in 20 of his 23 games.

QUICK HITS

With Saturday's win, the Everblades extended their season-high point streak to 11 games (9-0-2-0) to match the Toledo Walleye for the longest point streak in the ECHL this year.

The Everblades are one of just two teams in the ECHL that has not lost when scoring first. Florida has an 8-0-3 record when registering the initial goal.

After posting just one win in their first nine games decided by one goal, Florida earned two victories in one-goal games this past weekend, topping Jacksonville 3-2 on Wednesday and beating Greenville 5-4 on Saturday.

Since losing its first home game of the season, the Everblades have earned at least one point in 10 straight home contests, the second-longest home point streak in the ECHL.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

Florida Everblades: 14-5-4-0, 32 PTS

South Carolina Stingrays: 14-11-0-0, 28 PTS

Jacksonville Icemen: 13-9-1-0, 27 PTS

Norfolk Admirals: 12-10-1-1, 26 PTS

Orlando Solar Bears: 11-9-2-0, 24 PTS

Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 10-14-3-0, 23 PTS

Atlanta Gladiators: 5-12-4-0, 14 PTS

'BLADES LEADERS

G: Joe Cox (10)

A: Cox (15)

PTS: Cox (25)

+/-: Cox (+18)

SH: John McCarron (72)

GAA: Jamie Phillips (2.32)

SV%: Phillips (.917)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Ugly Sweater & Skate with Santa (Dec. 22) - Join the 'Blades for a holiday-themed night that features a postgame Skate with Santa and the Everblades! It's also Ugly Sweater Night, and the 'Blades fan with the best ugly sweater will win an awesome prize.

