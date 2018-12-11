Darik Angeli Recalled by AHL Tucson

December 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced Tuesday that forward Darik Angeli has been recalled by the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Angeli, 28, heads to Tucson after recording 15 points (4g, 11a) in 23 games played with the Admirals this season. Angeli finished third in scoring for the Admirals last season with 46 points (21g, 25a). The 6-3, 198-pound forward has registered 107 points (47g, 60a) in 200 career ECHL games. During the 2015-16 season, Angeli appeared in 11 AHL contests split between the Portland Pirates and Manitoba Moose, logging three-points. Angeli is under an AHL contract with Tucson this season.

The Admirals open a three-game road set on Thursday at Cincinnati. Game time is set for 7:35 p.m.

ECHL Stories from December 11, 2018

