Winckowski Dazzles Again, WooSox Win Third Straight over IronPigs

October 2, 2021







ALLENTOWN, P.A. - A four run fourth inning led the Worcester Red Sox (72-54) to a 4-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (53-73) on Friday night to win their third in a row at Coca-Cola Park.

After the IronPigs went up 1-0 on a Logan O'Hoppe home run to left in the third, the WooSox offense erupted in the fourth. The threat began thanks to Lehigh Valley, an error that put Jonathan Araúz on first. Josh Ockimey capitalized, doubling to left, and after a hit-by-pitch, Worcester had the bases loaded with no one out. Tate Matheny was next, and he delivered an RBI single to tie the game. Three batters later, Franchy Cordero ripped a bases-clearing triple to cap off the four-run, three-hit inning.

WooSox starter Josh Winckowski took it from there, tossing six innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts in his second Triple-A game. The right-hander, who was named the Pitcher of the Year for Double-A Portland, struck out 13 over his first 12 Triple-A innings across two starts.

Out of the bullpen, Phillips Valdez gave up a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, a sac-fly off the bat of Adam Haseley. Zack Kelly entered to get the final out of the inning.

Colten Brewer tossed a scoreless eighth before allowing a ninth inning run on an RBI single from Haseley, then got the final out to record his first save of the season.

For the second straight night, the bulk of Worcester's hits were for extra bases. The Cordero and Ockimey doubles and a Jarren Duran triple amounted for three of the five knocks for the road team.

The victory puts the WooSox a season-best 18 games above .500 and gives them 6-2 start to the Triple-A Final Stretch. Entering the night, 11 teams had two losses or fewer across the Triple-A level.

The WooSox continue the final series of the 2021 season on Saturday against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Radio coverage starts live at 6:35 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. On the mound, Worcester's Daniel Gossett (6-5, 4.62) faces RHP Maurico Llovera (2-2, 3.80)

