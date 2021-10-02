Saturday's Redbirds Game Cancelled Due to Weather

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Saturday afternoon's scheduled game between the Memphis Redbirds and the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A affiliate, Chicago White Sox) has been cancelled due to weather.

Sunday's season finale will start at its originally scheduled time of 2:05 p.m. Gates will open at AutoZone Park at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

As Saturday afternoon's game was postponed prior to its start, the original ticket purchaser will receive an email with more information about their tickets.

For more details and ticket information regarding today's postponement, please visit MemphisRedbirds.com.

Tickets for the Redbirds season finale can be purchased at MemphisRedbirds.com/tickets, or by calling 901-721-6000. Tickets for premium and group areas also remain on sale.

All tickets will remain digital; paper tickets will not be issued. AutoZone Park will continue to enforce a clear bag policy and operate as a cashless venue.

For the latest protocols and procedures visit memphisredbirds.com.

