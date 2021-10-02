Red Wings Announce 2021 Team Awards

ROCHESTER, NY - Rochester Red Wings fans voted infielder Jake Noll as the team's Most Valuable Player and outfielder Daniel Palka as the team's Most Popular Player.

Noll, 27, is leading Triple-A East with 131 hits while ranking third with 216 total bases, fourth with a .302 batting average, tied for fourth with 48 extra-base hits, fifth with 69 RBI, and tied for fifth with 28 doubles. He leads all Nationals minor leaguers in batting average, RBI, slugging percentage (.498), hits, doubles (T-1st), extra-base hits, and total bases. Noll's doubles and extra-base hits have set career-highs while his 17 home runs tie a career-high set in 2017 between Single-A Hagerstown and Single-A Potomac. He is the sixth Red Wing since 2010 with at least 48 extra-base hits in a season, joining Zander Wiel (69, 2019), Adam Brett Walker (54, 2016), Danny Ortiz (51, 2015), Reynaldo Rodriguez (57, 2015), and Chris Colabello (49, 2013).

Palka, 29, leads the team with his 18 home runs. He is tied for third in Triple-A East with 61 walks and is 10th with a .366 on-base percentage. Palka has three multi-homer games this season, six such games as a Red Wing, and 17 in his minor league career. The 17 multi-homer games lead all active minor leaguers. He's hit 42 home runs in his career with Rochester, fourth-most since at least 2003.

Rochester wraps up the 2021 season on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m. against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

