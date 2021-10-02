Red Wings Announce 2021 Team Awards
October 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Rochester Red Wings fans voted infielder Jake Noll as the team's Most Valuable Player and outfielder Daniel Palka as the team's Most Popular Player.
Noll, 27, is leading Triple-A East with 131 hits while ranking third with 216 total bases, fourth with a .302 batting average, tied for fourth with 48 extra-base hits, fifth with 69 RBI, and tied for fifth with 28 doubles. He leads all Nationals minor leaguers in batting average, RBI, slugging percentage (.498), hits, doubles (T-1st), extra-base hits, and total bases. Noll's doubles and extra-base hits have set career-highs while his 17 home runs tie a career-high set in 2017 between Single-A Hagerstown and Single-A Potomac. He is the sixth Red Wing since 2010 with at least 48 extra-base hits in a season, joining Zander Wiel (69, 2019), Adam Brett Walker (54, 2016), Danny Ortiz (51, 2015), Reynaldo Rodriguez (57, 2015), and Chris Colabello (49, 2013).
Palka, 29, leads the team with his 18 home runs. He is tied for third in Triple-A East with 61 walks and is 10th with a .366 on-base percentage. Palka has three multi-homer games this season, six such games as a Red Wing, and 17 in his minor league career. The 17 multi-homer games lead all active minor leaguers. He's hit 42 home runs in his career with Rochester, fourth-most since at least 2003.
Rochester wraps up the 2021 season on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m. against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from October 2, 2021
- Red Wings Announce 2021 Team Awards - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights & Redbirds Cancelled on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Saturday's Redbirds Game Cancelled Due to Weather - Memphis Redbirds
- October 2 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (61-66) vs. Nashville Sounds (69-58) - Indianapolis Indians
- Pittsburgh Recalls No. 52 Overall Prospect Oneil Cruz - Indianapolis Indians
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: October 2, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Lee Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Storm Chasers Tie Modern Franchise Record with Seven Home Runs in Blowout Win over I-Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa's Losing Streak Slides to Six in Blowout Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Inaugural Polar Park Pumpkin Patch Opens Monday to Celebrate October Baseball - Worcester Red Sox
- Winckowski Dazzles Again, WooSox Win Third Straight over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.