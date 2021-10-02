Gwinnett Outduels Jacksonville In, 2-1, Win Saturday

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Jacksonville and Gwinnett each put forth solid pitching performances Saturday, but the Stripers two-run fourth inning held up in a 2-1 victory over the Jumbo Shrimp at Coolray Field.

Jacksonville (74-55, 5-4) put the go-ahead run on base in the eighth inning, and saw the tying run reach in the ninth, but were unable to string baserunners together. Gwinnett (71-57, 3-6) turned three double plays defensively to help extinguish several Jumbo Shrimp rallies.

Gwinnett broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when Yohan Camargo led off with a single to left-center. Maikel Franco then drew a walk to put two men aboard. Two batters later, Ryan Goins bounced a ball to shortstop on which Jacksonville tried to turn a double-play on, but an errant throw plated Camargo and extended the inning. After a walk put two on base for the Stripers, Philip Ervin lined a single into left to put Gwinnett ahead, 2-0.

Braxton Garrett (loss, 4-4) struck out four in four innings, giving up two runs on three hits and walking four.

Stripers' right-hander Kyle Wright (win, 10-5) was dominant in his final start of the year. He tossed seven scoreless innings, striking out eight, and gave up just five hits and a walk.

Jacksonville trimmed into the deficit in the eighth inning. Zack Zehner led off with a single and after a fielder's choice allowed Justin Twine to reach, Joe Dunand came through with a pinch-hit double to score Twine. Corey Bird then singled to put runners at the corners, but Connor Justus bounced into a double play to end the threat. Bird finished with the lone multi-hit effort for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Brandon Leibrandt worked three scoreless innings out of the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen, and Tommy Eveld struck out two in a scoreless eighth to keep the Jumbo Shrimp within striking distance.

The 2021 season finale is set for 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, with left-hander Daniel Castano (6-2, 4.35) to face off against Gwinnett right-hander Connor Johnstone (3-8, 4.98).

Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and online at espn690.com and on the MiLB First Pitch app.

