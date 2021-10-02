Gwinnett Outduels Jacksonville In, 2-1, Win Saturday
October 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Jacksonville and Gwinnett each put forth solid pitching performances Saturday, but the Stripers two-run fourth inning held up in a 2-1 victory over the Jumbo Shrimp at Coolray Field.
Jacksonville (74-55, 5-4) put the go-ahead run on base in the eighth inning, and saw the tying run reach in the ninth, but were unable to string baserunners together. Gwinnett (71-57, 3-6) turned three double plays defensively to help extinguish several Jumbo Shrimp rallies.
Gwinnett broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when Yohan Camargo led off with a single to left-center. Maikel Franco then drew a walk to put two men aboard. Two batters later, Ryan Goins bounced a ball to shortstop on which Jacksonville tried to turn a double-play on, but an errant throw plated Camargo and extended the inning. After a walk put two on base for the Stripers, Philip Ervin lined a single into left to put Gwinnett ahead, 2-0.
Braxton Garrett (loss, 4-4) struck out four in four innings, giving up two runs on three hits and walking four.
Stripers' right-hander Kyle Wright (win, 10-5) was dominant in his final start of the year. He tossed seven scoreless innings, striking out eight, and gave up just five hits and a walk.
Jacksonville trimmed into the deficit in the eighth inning. Zack Zehner led off with a single and after a fielder's choice allowed Justin Twine to reach, Joe Dunand came through with a pinch-hit double to score Twine. Corey Bird then singled to put runners at the corners, but Connor Justus bounced into a double play to end the threat. Bird finished with the lone multi-hit effort for the Jumbo Shrimp.
Brandon Leibrandt worked three scoreless innings out of the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen, and Tommy Eveld struck out two in a scoreless eighth to keep the Jumbo Shrimp within striking distance.
The 2021 season finale is set for 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, with left-hander Daniel Castano (6-2, 4.35) to face off against Gwinnett right-hander Connor Johnstone (3-8, 4.98).
Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and online at espn690.com and on the MiLB First Pitch app.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from October 2, 2021
- Bisons Win Again, But 'Final Stretch' Goes to Durham - Buffalo Bisons
- Late Home Run Defeats Norfolk, Durham Wins Championship - Norfolk Tides
- Gossett Shines, WooSox Victorious Again over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Gossett shines as Pigs drop eighth straight - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Okey Double Pulls Bats Close, But Clips Sail Away Late - Louisville Bats
- Gwinnett Outduels Jacksonville In, 2-1, Win Saturday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians and Sounds Saturday Night Matchup Canceled - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Get Quick Start in RailRiders Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Wings Fall 5-2 Saturday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Furious Rally in Ninth Not Enough in 8-5 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Sounds, Indians Canceled in Indy - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Announce 2021 Team Awards - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights & Redbirds Cancelled on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Saturday's Redbirds Game Cancelled Due to Weather - Memphis Redbirds
- October 2 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (61-66) vs. Nashville Sounds (69-58) - Indianapolis Indians
- Pittsburgh Recalls No. 52 Overall Prospect Oneil Cruz - Indianapolis Indians
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: October 2, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Lee Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Storm Chasers Tie Modern Franchise Record with Seven Home Runs in Blowout Win over I-Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa's Losing Streak Slides to Six in Blowout Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Inaugural Polar Park Pumpkin Patch Opens Monday to Celebrate October Baseball - Worcester Red Sox
- Winckowski Dazzles Again, WooSox Win Third Straight over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Gwinnett Outduels Jacksonville In, 2-1, Win Saturday
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Lee Makes Major League Debut
- Defensive Miscues Plague Jacksonville in 7-2 Loss to Gwinnett
- Quintana Rockets Jumbo Shrimp Past Stripers, 7-5
- Shrimp Go Hitless with Runners in Scoring Position in Loss to Stripers