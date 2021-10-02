Late Home Run Defeats Norfolk, Durham Wins Championship

The Norfolk Tides had to battle in the ninth inning in order to try and end the Durham Bulls 11th game winning streak, but were unsuccessful. The Tides lost 5-3 after the Bulls scored four runs through the eighth and the ninth innings. The win gave Durham their ninth win of the game, clinching the Triple-A Final Stretch, which recognizes them as the 2021 Triple-A champions

The Bulls struck first with a run in the third after they had three hits in the inning. Three singles were hit in the inning by Vidal Brujan, Josh Lowe, and Dalton Kelly. Kelly's single brought in Brujan from third as the Bulls went up 1-0.

After being held to only three hits through five innings, the Tides come into the sixth inning rolling. A walk by Cadyn Grenier and a hit by pitch drawn by Yusniel Diaz put runners in scoring position with Mason McCoy up to bat. Mason McCoy hit his 21st double of the year to score two runs for the Tides, as they went up, 2-1, in the sixth.

Mason McCoy is a great extra base hitter as he leads the Tides in doubles (21) and triples (6). McCoy has 36 extra base hits all year, which leads the team. The next closest is Rylan Bannon who has 26 extra base hits. Since May, McCoy has had at least four extra base hits in every month.

Since the run allowed by the Tides in the third inning, they had since increased their defensive intensity. They allowed only two hits and two walks through four straight innings. No Bulls' batter was able to get past second base until the eighth.

Both teams scored in the eighth inning, the Bulls scored two runs as the Tides scored one. The first run for the Bulls came off three consecutive singles to lead off the inning. The next run came right after Ryan Boldt hit into a double play allowing for Estesban Quiroz. Those two runs put the Bulls up 3-2, but the Tides answered back in the bottom of the inning.

Yusniel Diaz hit a solo home run deep to left field to tie the game at 3-3 and to also give the Tides their sixth hit of the night. Diaz's fourth home run of the year was the only home run hit in this series against the Bulls in this series.

The game is tied heading into the ninth and the Bulls come back roaring. They respond with a home run of their own and go up 5-3 over the Tides. Vidal Brujan singled and advanced during the first two at bats of the inning, allowing for Josh Lowe to hit a two-run home run putting the Bulls up as they continued their hot hitting streak since the eighth inning.

The Tides were only able to advance one runner to third as they lost to the Bulls 5-3. Zach Jarrett was able to get on base with a double and advanced to third on a fly out but was left stranded after a strikeout got the Tide their last out of the inning.

In his fourth game against the Bulls this year, Dean Kremer allowed only one run on five hits before being relieved in the fifth. Kremer retired 12 of the 18 batters faced, while striking out two. He now has a 5.11 ERA against the Bulls.

The Tides lost to the Durham Bulls after giving up 13 hits and five runs. The Tides will play the Bulls one more time for the last game of the season on Sunday, October 3 at 1:05 p.m. for Bark in the Park and Football Day.

