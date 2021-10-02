Wings Fall 5-2 Saturday Night

October 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders scored three first inning runs and never looked back in a 5-2 win over the Red Wings Saturday night at Frontier Field.

The Wings scored on an RBI single from Gilbert Lara in the second and a Raudy Read solo homer in the sixth inning.

Read, Lara and Jecksson Flores all had multi-hit nights for Rochester.

Carson Teel kept the Wings in the game tossing four scoreless innings of relief allowing just one baserunner.

Jefry Rodriguez made the start and allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks over fine innings.

The 2021 season comes to an end Sunday afternoon. First pitch at 1:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.