Wings Fall 5-2 Saturday Night
October 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders scored three first inning runs and never looked back in a 5-2 win over the Red Wings Saturday night at Frontier Field.
The Wings scored on an RBI single from Gilbert Lara in the second and a Raudy Read solo homer in the sixth inning.
Read, Lara and Jecksson Flores all had multi-hit nights for Rochester.
Carson Teel kept the Wings in the game tossing four scoreless innings of relief allowing just one baserunner.
Jefry Rodriguez made the start and allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks over fine innings.
The 2021 season comes to an end Sunday afternoon. First pitch at 1:05 pm.
