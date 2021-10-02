Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Lee Makes Major League Debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-handed pitcher Dylan Lee made his major league debut Friday for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets from Atlanta's Truist Park. Lee is the 11th Jumbo Shrimp alumnus to debut in the majors during the 2021 season and the 928th player to have played both in Jacksonville and in the majors over the history of Jacksonville Minor League Baseball, which dates back to 1904.

Lee tossed a scoreless eighth inning in the Braves' 4-3 loss to the Mets, yielding a leadoff single before erasing that baserunner on a double-play ground ball. He then fanned New York catcher James McCann for his first major league strikeout to end the inning.

A 10th-round pick by the Miami Marlins out of Fresno State University in 2016, Lee pitched for Jacksonville in both 2018 and 2019. With the Jumbo Shrimp in 2018, he did not allow a run in 15.0 innings over 12 games, ceding just five hits with 19 strikeouts against one walk. He opened up the 2019 campaign in Jacksonville, pitching in 32 games and posting an 0-3 record and 1.91 ERA. Over 37.2 innings, Lee ceded just 23 hits and punched out 32 against 12 walks. He also pitched with Triple-A New Orleans during the 2019 season, registering a 4.71 ERA.

A native of Dinuba, Calif., Lee was released by Miami on March 29, 2021, but signed a minor league deal on April 15 with Atlanta. The southpaw went 5-1 with a 1.54 ERA in 35 games, surrendering only 29 hits in 46.2 frames with a remarkable 54 strikeouts against just six walks. His contract was selected by the Braves on September 22, and after being optioned three days later, Lee was recalled on October 1 to make his big league debut.

Jumbo Shrimp alumni who have made their major league debut in 2021 include Lee, infielder José Devers (April 24, Marlins), right-hander Luis Madero (May 10, Marlins), right-hander Cody Poteet (May 12, Marlins), infielder Luis Marté (June 1, Marlins), right-hander Zach Thompson (June 7, Marlins), outfielder Brian Miller (July 31, Marlins), left-hander Sean Guenther (August 4, Marlins), right-hander Edward Cabrera (August 25, Marlins) and catcher Payton Henry (September 17, Marlins) and Nick Fortes (September 18, Marlins).

