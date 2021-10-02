Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

October 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (73-52) vs. Rochester Red Wings (49-75)

RHP Hayden Wesneski (1-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Jefry Rodriguez (2-0, 4.35)

| Game 126 | Road Game 62 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY | October 2, 2021 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (October 1, 2021) - Playing the first game in the month of October in franchise history, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Rochester Red Wings 10-3 on Friday night at Frontier Field.

The RailRiders grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the top of the second when a Socrates Brito double sparked a rally against Red Wings starter Steven Fuentes. The RailRiders broke the game open in the top of the third with a six-run outburst, sending 10 batters to the plate. Trey Amburgey ripped a RBI double to left, and scored on a two-run home run from Oswaldo Cabrera. A wild pitch brought in another run, and a bizarre play in which Oswald Peraza popped out to first base in foul territory score two more runs when the Wings were delayed in getting the ball in.

Miguel Andujar led off the fourth with a solo home run off Bryan Bonnell to extend the lead to 10-0. Andujar had a great night at the plate, finishing 3-for-5 with a home run, a RBI and two runs scored. The home run was his fifth with the RailRiders, and his second in as many games.

JP Sears turned in a solid start, allowing three runs on four hits in 5.2 innings, walking two and striking out four. A three-run home run by Nick Banks in the bottom of the fourth was the only blemish of the night against Sears, who won his team-leading seventh game to run his record to a perfect 7-0.

Reggie McClain (0.1 IP), Shawn Semple (2.0 IP) and Adam Warren (1.0 IP) combined to shut the Red Wings down to close out the victory.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre batters collected 12 hits in the game, with Oswaldo Cabrera joining Andujar with three hits. Cabrera was 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a double, a home run and two RBIs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle.

TWO TO GO: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester have two games to go this season. The RailRiders clinched a winning record against the Red Wings in 2021 on September 12 and carry a 16-5 season-series lead into play tonight. In the eight seasons since switching monikers, the RailRiders have won the season set with the Wings three times: 2015 (11-9), 2017 (11-6) and this year. The clubs have split twice as well.

HOMERS THAT HELP: As part of The Final StretchTM, Minor League Baseball has announced that it will be donating $50 for each home run hit by each club to a charity within that club's local community. The RailRiders are hitting home runs to benefit the Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball. Through eight Final StretchTM games, the RailRiders have hit 11 home runs for a total donation thus far of $550. The Triple-A team which hits the most home runs during the final stretch will receive a $5,000 bonus for their designated organization.

WESNESDAY: Hayden Wesneski makes his second start and third appearance for the RailRiders this evening. The right-hander made his Triple-A debut on September 22 in back of a Jameson Taillon rehab appearance, but that was cut short by electrical issues at PNC Field. On Sunday, Wesneski took the loss in the series finale against Syracuse, allowing three runs on four hits over 4.1 innings pitched with six strikeouts and three walks. He began his season with High-A Hudson Valley, starting seven games for the Renegades before a promotion to Somerset. With the Patriots, Wesneski was 8-4 with a 4.01 ERA over 15 games, all starts, striking out 92 and walking 22 over 83 innings.

NINE OR A DIME: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has scored nine or more runs in 24 different games this season, including Friday night when they hit double digits against Rochester for the fifth time this season. The club is perfect in those 24 games as one would expect.

WARM WELCOME: Oswaldo Cabrera carries an eight game hitting streak into play today. It's the longest hitting streak by a RailRiders since Greg Allen hit safely in eight straight from July 15 to August 13 (with a stint in the Majors during that timespan). Cabrera is hitting .519 over his first eight games in Triple-A with four home runs and seven runs batted in since his promotion from Somerset last week.

HEALTHY HACKS: Miguel Andujar has homered in back-to-back games for the third time this season (for the RailRiders May 5 & 6 at Syracuse and for New York on June 8 & 9 at Minnesota).

RECORD BREAKING SEASON: In the most unusual season in modern minor league baseball history, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have done their part to re-write the franchise record book, breaking seven team single game or season-long records despite the shortened schedule. Here is a list of the known team records broken:

Longest 9 inning game 4:09, 5/6 @ Syracuse

Most Errors, single game 6, 9/29 at Rochester (tied)

Most No-Hitters thrown, single season 2 (7/21 vs Rochester & 8/19 at Worcester)

Most Strikeouts, single game (offense) 18, 8/5 vs Worcester (tied)

Most Stolen Bases, single game 7, 6/29 at Worcester (tied)

Most Stolen Bases, season 145

Most Walks, single game (pitching) 16, 7/28 @ Syracuse (tied)

FLEET OF FEET: When Greg Allen stole second base in the sixth inning of game one of the doubleheader on September 25 with Syracuse, he recorded the 140th stolen base of the season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, setting a new franchise record. In only 120 games, the team surpassed the previous record of 139 held by the 2000 SWB Red Barons, who needed 145 games to set the mark. Through 125 games, the RailRiders have stolen 145 bases in 184 attempts in the 2021 season (78.8% success). The pace of thievery ticked up in September, as SWB went 38-for-45 in steal attempts in 24 games during the month (1.58 steals/game).

OFFENSIVE MARKS: At the end of the 2021 regular season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders had a combined team on-base percentage of .353, which is the best mark in franchise history. It narrowly beats out the .351 OBP posted by the 2019 RailRiders, despite the team's batting average being 23-points lower in 2021. This is only the fourth time in the 31-year history of the franchise that SWB has posted a team OBP of greater than .345.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.