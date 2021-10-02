Gossett shines as Pigs drop eighth straight
October 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, Pa) - Daniel Gossett (7-5) nearly made history at Coca-Cola Park as he took a no-hitter into the bottom of the ninth inning. Nick Maton hit a lead-off single to break up the no-hitter, but the Worcester Red Sox (73-54) would hold on to win 7-0 over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (53-74).
Gossett retired 25 out of 27 batters faced on Saturday. Besides the single to Maton, he issued a one-out walk to Simon Muzziotti in the bottom of the fourth inning. Gossett struck out seven batters through 8 1/3 innings pitched while giving up one hit and issuing one walk.
Worcester took a 3-0 lead against Jeff Singer (3-3) in the top of the sixth inning when Ronaldo Hernandez hit a two-run double, and Jonathan Arauz hit an RBI single. Franchy Cordero hit an RBI double against Jakob Hernandez in the top of the seventh inning to give the WooSox a 4-0 lead. Cordero hit a three-run home run against J.D. Hammer in the top of the ninth inning to give the WooSox a 7-0 lead.
Geoff Hartlieb pitched 2/3 innings of the ninth inning to finish the game for the WooSox.
Lehigh Valley and Worcester put a close on the 2021 season tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park.
