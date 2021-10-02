Storm Chasers Win Third Straight Game Behind Pair of Three-Run Homers
October 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Omaha Storm Chasers scored double-digit runs on double-digit hits for the fifth straight game and defeated the Iowa Cubs, 10-6, on Saturday at Principal Park. With the win, Omaha (77-51, 6-2) clinched a series win over Iowa (51-76, 1-7).
With 77 wins through 128 games, the Storm Chasers clinched the second-best single-season winning percentage in franchise history, trailing only the 1969 Omaha Royals (85-55, .607).
The Storm Chasers took the lead two batters into the game against left-hander Luis Lugo (Loss, 1-6). After centerfielder Edward Olivares began the game with a double, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. singled to left-center to plate the game's first run. Witt Jr. was thrown out trying to steal second attempting to record his 30th stolen base of the season.
The I-Cubs tied the game in the bottom of the first against left-hander Austin Cox, who made his first career Triple-A start. Ian Miller reached on a bunt single, moved to second on a walk, and scored on a single by Matt Mervis. Iowa took the lead in the second, scoring three runs without a hit thanks to two walks, two hit batsmen, a bases-loaded throwing error, and an RBI groundout.
Omaha tied the game, 4-4, in the third inning on the first of two three-run home runs when first baseman Nick Pratto launched his fifth home run in the last six games. Pratto's homer was his 21st at the Triple-A level and 36th of the season, tying him for second-most in Minor League Baseball.
Iowa retook the lead in the third, plating a run on two consecutive two out hits-a double from Levi Jordan and an RBI single from Liam Spence.
The Storm Chasers leapt in front in the fifth, taking a two-run lead on a three-run homer over the centerfield fence by designated hitter Emmanuel Rivera. It was Rivera's 19th home run of the year. Both Pratto and Rivera finished the game 2-for-5 with a double, home run, and three RBIs.
With two home runs in the game, Omaha grew its season total to 230, one home run shy of tying the single-season franchise record for home runs (231, 1999).
Omaha scored two more runs in the sixth on an RBI groundout by right fielder Erick Mejia and an RBI infield single from Olivares. Olivares reached base five times in the game, going 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, one hit-by-pitch, one RBI, and three runs scored. The Chasers' final run came in the eighth, when Mejia doubled to the left field corner to plate catcher MJ Melendez.
Melendez went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.
Right-hander Jake Newberry (Win, 3-5) threw two scoreless innings of relief before left-hander Josh Dye allowed one run across 3.0 innings out of the bullpen. Right-hander Scott Blewett recorded the final three outs.
With two home runs on Saturday, the Storm Chasers have hit 23 home runs during the Triple-A Final Stretch, amounting to a $1,150 donation from Minor League Baseball to B&B Sports Academy. Whichever Triple-A team finishes the Triple-A Final Stretch with the most home runs earns an additional $5000 donation to their selected charity. Omaha currently leads Triple-A in home runs during the Triple-A Final Stretch.
The Storm Chasers complete their four-game series against the Iowa Cubs and finish the 2021 season at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sunday, when right-hander Ronald Bolaños (0-3, 6.25) is slated to start for Omaha. First pitch on Sunday is scheduled for 1:08 p.m. and coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on News Talk 1290.
Ticket packages for the 2022 season, as well as Chasers Blue Books and undated voucher packs, are available for purchase through the Werner Park Ticket Office. For more information, visit omahastormchasers.com or call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
