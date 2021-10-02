Gossett Shines, WooSox Victorious Again over IronPigs

October 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







ALLENTOWN, P.A. - Daniel Gossett's no-hit bid gave the Worcester Red Sox (73-54) their fourth straight win on Saturday night, a 7-0 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (53-74) at Coca-Cola Park.

Gossett went eight frames before allowing a hit, a Nick Maton infield single to lead off the ninth inning. He got one more out to get through 8.1 innings, the deepest any WooSox starter has gone in any game this season. The right-hander struck out seven in what was the longest outing of his Triple-A career, a scoreless effort. Gossett threw just 103 pitches while working in to the ninth and found the zone in 71 of his pitches (69%).

In his first season back on the mound Tommy John Surgery, the 28-year-old concludes the year with a 4.22 ERA in 98 innings, striking out 81 on the way to a 7-5 record.

Offensively, Franchy Cordero delivered two big swings, an RBI double in the seventh inning to extend the WooSox lead to 4-0 and a three-run home run in the ninth to make it 7-0, the final score in the team's fourth straight win this week.

Over his last three games, Cordero has driven in eight runs and has three extra-base hits.

Before those two knocks, Worcester got its first runs of the day thanks to a sixth inning rally. Cordero began the threat with a two-out single, and after a walk, Ronaldo Hernández delivered a two-run double to left field to open the scoring. Jonathan Araúz, the next batter, singled home Hernández with a ground ball up the middle, and the WooSox led 3-0. Before the night was finished, six different Worcester players would score a run.

Danny Santana continued his Major League rehab assignment off the COVID-19 Injured List, going 1-4 with a run scored.

Geoff Hartlieb entered in the ninth with his team up 7-0 and put the finishing touches on the win, getting the final two outs to give Worcester a 7-2 record during the Triple-A Final Stretch.

The WooSox play their final game of their inaugural season on Sunday against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Radio coverage starts live at 1:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. On the mound, Worcester's Connor Seabold (3-3, 3.67) faces David Paulino (4-3, 4.02).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.