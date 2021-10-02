Knights & Redbirds Cancelled on Saturday

(MEMPHIS, TN) -- Saturday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Memphis Redbirds originally scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN has been cancelled due to weather. The game will not be made up.

This is the second consecutive day a game has been cancelled in Memphis. Friday night's game was also cancelled due to field conditions.

The two teams will conclude the 2021 season on Sunday afternoon with the finale from Memphis. First pitch on Sunday is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. The game can be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

