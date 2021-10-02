Knights & Redbirds Cancelled on Saturday
October 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(MEMPHIS, TN) -- Saturday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Memphis Redbirds originally scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN has been cancelled due to weather. The game will not be made up.
This is the second consecutive day a game has been cancelled in Memphis. Friday night's game was also cancelled due to field conditions.
The two teams will conclude the 2021 season on Sunday afternoon with the finale from Memphis. First pitch on Sunday is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. The game can be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from October 2, 2021
- Red Wings Announce 2021 Team Awards - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights & Redbirds Cancelled on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Saturday's Redbirds Game Cancelled Due to Weather - Memphis Redbirds
- October 2 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (61-66) vs. Nashville Sounds (69-58) - Indianapolis Indians
- Pittsburgh Recalls No. 52 Overall Prospect Oneil Cruz - Indianapolis Indians
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: October 2, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Lee Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Storm Chasers Tie Modern Franchise Record with Seven Home Runs in Blowout Win over I-Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa's Losing Streak Slides to Six in Blowout Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Inaugural Polar Park Pumpkin Patch Opens Monday to Celebrate October Baseball - Worcester Red Sox
- Winckowski Dazzles Again, WooSox Win Third Straight over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.