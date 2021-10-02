Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (61-66) vs. Nashville Sounds (69-58)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #128 / Home #64: Indianapolis Indians (61-66) vs. Nashville Sounds (69-58)

PROBABLES: RHP Osvaldo Bido (0-0, 11.57) vs. RHP Victor Castaneda (1-1, 0.96)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: Led by a stellar outing by James Marvel, the Indianapolis Indians earned their second win of the five-game series vs. Nashville last night, 7-2. With the game tied 1-1, the Indians put up three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a lead the Sounds couldn't overcome. Diego Castillo led off the frame with a single, his second hit of the night, and Rodolfo Castro followed with an RBI double. With two runs already in, a dropped fly ball in right field with two outs gave the Indians a 4-1 lead. After Nashville scored one run in the top of the fourth inning, the Indians continued to pile on insurance runs with three consecutive scoring frames, bookended by solo home runs off the bats of Mason Martin and Christian Bethancourt.

CRUZ-ING TO THE SHOW: The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today that the No. 52 prospect in Minor League Baseball (MLB Pipeline, PIT No. 3), Oneil Cruz, has been promoted to the big leagues and will make his major league debut tonight at PNC Park vs. Cincinnati. The 22-year-old was promoted to Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on Sept. 20 and has homered in five of his six games played with the Indians. Since making his Triple-A debut on Sept. 22 at Omaha, he has hit .524 (11-for-21) with five home runs, a 1.286 slugging percentage and 1.941 OPS, all of which lead all Triple-A East batters during that time frame. On Sept. 30, his most recent game played with Indianapolis, he became the first Indians batter since Adam Boeve in 2008 to homer in four consecutive games.

MVP! MVP! MVP!: Christian Bethancourt hit his fourth home run in seven games since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list (hamstring) on Sept. 22 at Omaha. He has hit safely in five of six games with an official at-bat in that time frame, extended last night with a 2-for-4 performance vs. Nashville. In the Triple-A Final Stretch, which began on Sept. 22, Bethancourt is hitting .346 (9-for-26) with an .808 slugging percentage and 1.178 OPS. The 30-year-old catcher has appeared in 91 games this season and leads team qualifiers with a .281 batting average (91-for-327), has a team-high 60 RBI and is tied for the second-most home runs with 14.

MARTIN MASHING: Since making his Triple-A debut on Sept. 22 at Omaha, three of Mason Martin's four hits with the Indians have left the ballpark. The 22-year-old hit his 25th home run of the season split between Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis. After playing in 112 games with Altoona, he finished the season ranked among Double-A Northeast qualifiers in RBI (2nd, 75), total bases (2nd, 199), extra-base hits (T-2nd, 53), home runs (T-4th, 22), doubles (T-4th, 29), hits (8th, 100) and runs scored (10th, 62). Since the beginning of the 2019 season, Martin leads all minor leaguers with 210 RBI and ranks second with 60 home runs (second to only Matt Davidson, 61).

A MARVELOUS GEM: James Marvel tossed his fourth quality start to earn his seventh win of the season last night vs. Nashville. He tossed a career-high tying 8.0 innings (also: Aug. 5, 2018 vs. High-A Clearwater) and allowed two earned runs on five hits. He has now struck out a season-high eight batters in consecutive starts after fanning eight in 6.0 innings on Sept. 24 at Omaha. The right-hander currently leads Triple-A East pitchers with 131.2 innings pitched this season.

ROLLER COASTER LUMBER CO: The Indians now rank second in the Triple-A Final Stretch home run challenge with 19 long balls, second to Omaha's 21. Of Indy's 19 home runs since Sept. 22, 11 have come off the bats of Oneil Cruz (PIT No. 3/MiLB No. 53; MLB Pipeline), Mason Martin (PIT No. 17) and Rodolfo Castro (No. 25), who were all promoted from Double-A Altoona on Sept. 20. Cruz leads the pack after sending his fifth home run into straightaway center field on Thursday night. Castro and Martin each have three home runs apiece, with his third home run coming last night in the win over Nashville. Christian Bethancourt has also helped raise money for Indy RBI, the Indians charity of choice to receive $50 for every home run they hit, with four home runs of his own.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to build on their success vs. Nashville this week and clinch a series win tonight at 7:05 PM ET. They have a 5-4 series lead over the Sounds this season after splitting the first meeting between the two teams from June 8-16. Indianapolis has finished with a winning record over Nashville in four consecutive seasons dating back to 1994 when they played each other as members of the American Association. RHP Osvaldo Bido will make his second Triple-A start for the Indians after being promoted from Double-A Altoona on Sept. 22. For the Sounds, RHP Victor Castaneda will make his third start with Nashville after holding Columbus hitless through five innings in his last start on Sept. 26.

BIDO IS BACK: Today, RHP Osvaldo Bido will make his second Triple-A start tonight after debuting with the Indians last week. Bido was promoted to Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on Sept. 20 and went 4-8 with a 5.09 ERA (53er/93.2ip) and 91 strikeouts in 21 appearances (19 starts) with the Curve. The 25-year-old right-hander out of Los Hidalgos, Dominican Republic has been a full-time starter for his entire career, with his only two bullpen appearances coming with long relief outings this season with Altoona. in 72 career minor league starts, he is 20-27 with a 4.26 ERA (164er/346.2ip) and 286 strikeouts.

