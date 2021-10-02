Indians and Sounds Saturday Night Matchup Canceled
October 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians and Major League Baseball have announced that Saturday night's contest vs. the Nashville Sounds at Victory Field has been canceled due to unplayable field conditions and will not be made up.
The Indians conclude the Triple-A Final Stretch and their 2021 season on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM ET with Fan Appreciation Weekend. They currently have a 2-1 lead over the Sounds and have hit 19 home runs during eight Final Stretch games. Gates to Sunday's game will open at 12:30 PM ET.
The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a scratch-off to redeem for bobbleheads, fanny packs, sunglasses and t-shirts. Twenty-five lucky fans will receive a game-worn autographed white home jersey that will be picked up postgame on the field. Every ticket scanned will automatically be entered to win additional grand prizes throughout the game.
Tomorrow's game will also feature the final Kids Eat Free Sunday of the season. All kids 14 and under will receive a voucher for a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission. Knot Hole Kids Club members can also receive any giveaway item they did not receive during the season while supplies last and run the bases postgame.
Indianapolis' rain check policy for various seating areas in the ballpark is listed below. To purchase or inquire about tickets, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].
Rain Check Policy
Fans with tickets for Saturday's game can exchange them for Sunday's season finale or any 2022 regular season home game by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected], or contacting their ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket type exchange is listed below:
Club Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets
Loge Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets
Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets
Season Suites - Good for Box Seat Tickets
Daily Suites - Suite needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep
Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets
Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets
Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets
