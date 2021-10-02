Iowa's Losing Streak Slides to Six in Blowout Loss

DES MOINES, IA - The Omaha Storm Chasers (71-56) hit at least one home run in four of the first five innings to beat the Iowa Cubs (51-76), 22-4, Friday at Principal Park.

Lucius Fox clubbed a leadoff home run to put Omaha in front and they never looked back from there, putting up crooked numbers in each of the first four innings.

Angelo Castellano, Nick Dini and Edward Olivares all homered to highlight those first four frames, putting the Storm Chasers up 14-1. Nick Pratto and Olivares each added solo shots in the fifth and seventh, extending their lead to 16-1.

Dairon Blanco joined in on their fun, hitting a grand slam to cap off a six-run eighth inning, growing the Storm Chasers' lead to 22-1. Iowa added a run in the home half of the eighth on a Caleb Knight double and scored two in the ninth, but fell 22-4.

The Storm Chasers have now taken each of the first two games of the series, earning at least a split of the four-game set.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Matt Mervis went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in the first Triple-A game of his career tonight.

- Hitting out of the leadoff spot, Andrew Romine went 3-for-4 with a walk, one of two players in tonight's game to record three hits.

- Iowa tied their season high with seven pitchers used tonight, with just two not allowing an earned run and three allowing six or more earned runs.

- Omaha hit seven home runs tonight, one shy of the most allowed for Iowa in their franchise record; they allowed eight back on July 18, 2019, against Oklahoma City. The I-Cubs also allowed a season-high 22 runs tonight, surpassing their previous high of 21.

Iowa and Omaha will continue their series with game three of the four-game set tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 6:08 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

