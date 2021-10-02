Inaugural Polar Park Pumpkin Patch Opens Monday to Celebrate October Baseball

October 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - October Baseball will be in the air-and on the ground-at Polar Park. The Worcester Red Sox are inviting fans to decorate pumpkins and bring them to the Inaugural Polar Park Pumpkin Patch throughout the month, starting Monday, October 4, at 10 a.m. Fans who decorate their pumpkins in tribute to the team they predict will win the World Series will be eligible for prizes if their team ultimately wins the Fall Classic. The baseball-themed gourds will be on display until each team turns into a pumpkin, with only one team left standing as the winner of the World Series.

The WooSox will provide prizes for every pumpkin entry, scaled in coolness depending on the artistry, and depending on how far the chosen team advances during baseball's postseason.

Pumpkins that celebrate Polar Park or WooSox mascots Smiley Ball and Woofster will also receive special prizes.

The prizes will be awarded at 5 p.m. on Halloween, Sunday, October 31, during the Inaugural "WooSox Trick or Treat at Polar Park" from noon to 6 p.m. Sunset is scheduled for 5:42 p.m.

"As we begin to demonstrate the year-round uses of Polar Park for the community, we celebrate the month of pumpkins, the month of October Baseball, and the month that culminates with one of the sweetest days of the year for children, Halloween," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "We hope that families can enjoy the decoration time and imagination time at home, and then proudly place their pumpkins on our new Summit Street thoroughfare or on our beautiful Berm on Plymouth Street. It's just another way that our ballpark seeks to bring us all together."

Fans can drop off their works of orange art at the WooSox Team Store at Gate D on Madison Street. WooSox Ambassadors, who conduct daily tours of the ballpark, will place the pumpkins along the WooSox Loop.

