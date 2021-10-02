Bats Get Quick Start in RailRiders Win

October 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Rochester Red Wings 5-2 on Saturday night at Frontier Field. The RailRiders won their fourth straight in the series on the strength of early offense.

The RailRiders opened the scoring with a three-run first against Yefry Rodriguez.. Oswald Peraza singled and Estevan Florial walked to start the game. Miguel Andujar singled home Peraza, Rob Brantly plated Florial with a sac fly and a RBI double by Ryan LaMarre extended the lead for starter Hayden Wesneski.

The RailRiders right-hander allowed a run in the second on three hits, but otherwise kept the Red Wings offense in check. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a pair in the fourth on a RBI double from Max Burt and a run-scoring single by Florial to extend the lead to 5-1.

Raudy Read homered off Deivi Garcia in the sixth and Rochester threatened with baserunners in the seventh and ninth, but the RailRiders bullpen closed the door to secure the win.

Wesneski (2-1) earned the win, allowing one run on five hits over five innings with four strikeouts. Rodriguez (2-1) allowed all five runs on seven hit over five innings in the loss. Ron Marinaccio pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Peraza and Florial paced the offense with two hits apiece and five different players drove in a run to balance the attack.

The RailRiders and Red Wings conclude the 2021 season on Sunday afternoon. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will start Luis Gil against Rochester, who counter with Jackson Tetreault. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 P.M.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

74-52

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.