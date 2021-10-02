Storm Chasers Tie Modern Franchise Record with Seven Home Runs in Blowout Win over I-Cubs

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Omaha Storm Chasers scored a season-high 22 runs on 18 hits-including seven home runs to tie a modern franchise record-to trounce the Iowa Cubs, 22-4, on Friday at Principal Park.

Omaha (71-56, 5-2) began its home run barrage one batter into the game, when second baseman Lucius Fox launched a solo home run over the left field fence. Third baseman MJ Melendez brought in two more runs later in the inning with a two-run double to left-center field to record his 100th and 101st RBIs of the season.

Fox finished the game 2-for-5 with a home run, two walks, and four runs scored to extend his hitting streak to nine games. His home run was his fourth of the season, a new career high. Melendez went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored, becoming the second player in Minor League Baseball to record 100+ home runs this season.

The Storm Chasers added five more runs against left-hander Luis Rodriguez (Loss, 0-1) in the second inning on a pair of home runs. Shortstop Angelo Castellano drilled a two-run homer two batters into the inning before centerfielder Edward Olivares blasted a three-run shot later in the inning. Omaha added three runs in the third inning on four consecutive two-out hits, including RBI hits from right fielder Erick Mejia, designated hitter Nick Pratto, and first baseman Emmanuel Rivera.

Iowa (51-76, 1-6) scored its lone run against right-hander Ándres Núñez-who made his first career start-in the third inning on an RBI groundout from Brennen Davis. Right-hander Jose Cuas (Win, 1-0) struck out the final batter of the third inning en route to throwing 2.1 scoreless innings to record his first career Triple-A win.

Omaha's onslaught continued in the fifth with a solo home run from Pratto-his 20th at the Triple-A level and 35th of the season-before Olivares smacked his second home run of the game in the seventh for the team's sixth homer of the night.

Pratto went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs, three runs scored, two walks, and a stolen base. Olivares recorded his first multi-homer game of the season, going 2-for-5 with two home runs and a team-best five RBIs.

The Storm Chasers offense capped the historic night with six runs on three hits in the eighth inning. After recording a season-high 17th run on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, Melendez drove in the 18th run with an opposite-field single. Left fielder Dairon Blanco completed the team's scoring with a grand slam for Omaha's seventh home run of the game.

The seven home runs in a single game tie a modern franchise record set earlier in the season on June 13, when Omaha hit seven home runs en route to a 16-9 win at St. Paul. Omaha's 22 runs are the most since April 9, 2014, a 20-3 win vs. Memphis. The Storm Chasers recorded 10 extra-base hits-seven home runs and three doubles-for the first time since April 27, 2013, a 13-2 win vs. Iowa.

Iowa scored a run in the eighth and two runs in the ninth against right-hander Ruben Ramirez before he ended the game with a strikeout.

With seven home runs on Friday, the Storm Chasers have hit 21 home runs during the Triple-A Final Stretch, amounting to a $1,050 donation from Minor League Baseball to B&B Sports Academy. Whichever Triple-A team finishes the Triple-A Final Stretch with the most home runs earns an additional $5000 donation to their selected charity. Omaha currently leads Triple-A in home runs during the Triple-A Final Stretch.

The Storm Chasers continue their season-ending, four-game series against the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park in Des Moines on Saturday, when left-hander Austin Cox (0-0, 22.50) is slated to start against Iowa left-hander Luis Lugo (1-5, 5.85). First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 6:08 p.m. and coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on News Talk 1290.

