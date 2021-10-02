Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2nd 3:15 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (60-67, 3-4) vs. Charlotte Knights (47-80, 2-5) Game 3 of 4

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #128 of 129 Home Game #63 of 64

RHP Jordan Hicks (MLB Rehab) vs. LHP John Parke (2-3, 3.96 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds got up early and hung on late for second straight win over the Charlotte Knights, taking them down by a 6-4 final on an occasionally rainy night at AutoZone Park.Charlotte grabbed an early lead with one run in the second inning, but it wouldn't last. Memphis with five runs on six hits in the third, highlighted by RBI doubles from Justin Williams and Luken Baker. Alec Burleson and Dennis Ortega also chipped in RBI singles in the pivotal frame for the 'Birds. The lead for the Redbirds was slimmed to 5-4 entering the bottom of the eighth, but the slim lead wouldn't last long. Juan Yepez added a huge insurance with an RBI single that brought home Brendan Donovan and completed the evening's scoring.

Memphis Starter: Jordan Hicks will make a major league rehab start for the Redbirds today. It will be his third rehab start with Memphis and second of this series. Hicks has been on the Injured List since May 4 with right elbow inflammation. He pitched ten innings with St. Louis this season before landing on the IL. The 25-year-old has made 112 career major league appearances with the Cardinals and has a 3.64 ERA. Hicks was selected by St. Louis in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Cypress Creek High School in Texas.

Piggybacking Hicks: Matthew Liberatore will pitch after Jordan Hicks this afternoon. Liberatore is coming off an outstanding month of September where he posted a 2.83 ERA in 28.2 innings. The 21-year-old has not allowed more than three earned runs in an outing since July 28. Over the last two months, Liberatore has a 2.83 ERA in 54 innings. A former first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays, Liberatore is ranked as the top pitching prospect in the Cardinals' organization by both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America.

Charlotte Starter: John Parke makes his 11th start with the Knights this season and his 25th overall appearance on the season. The lefthander began the campaign with Birmingham, posting an ERA of 4.66 in 58.0 innings and 14 appearances with 48 strikeouts and 21 walks. Since coming to Charlotte at the end of July, his number have improved. Parke has recorded an ERA of 3.96 in 50.0 innings with 36 strikeouts and 15 walks. The 26-year-old is a native of South Carolina, pitching in college for the Gamecocks. Parke was used primarily as a reliever at South Carolina, converting to a starter once he became a professional.

Ready for Liftoff: Justin Williams has found his power stroke since returning from the Injured List last week. Williams has hit three home runs in his last five games and driven in 11 runs during that span. Williams has been rolling at the plate in the first two games of this series, going five-for-nine at the plate with a home run, two doubles and six runs driven in.

Capel Killing It: Conner Capel hit two home runs in Wednesday afternoon's win over Charlotte. It was the third time in Capel's career that he has gone deep twice in a game. Capel also homered on Saturday in Jacksonville and has seven RBI in his last two games. Capel hit home runs in three consecutive games from July 9-13.

Another Big Day for Juan: Juan Yepez had four hits, including a home run and two doubles on Wednesday. He followed it up with another two-hit game on Thursday, including an RBI single in the eighth inning. No stranger to big performances, Yepez has had 18 multi-RBI games this season and 22 multi-hit games. He's also had eight games with multiple extra-base hits.

