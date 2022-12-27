Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Returns Home for Big Games against Hershey, Providence
December 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Tuesday, Dec. 20 - PENGUINS 2 at Toronto 5
Despite throwing 39 quality shots on goal, the Penguins were stonewalled by Marlies goalie Joseph Woll. It took until 12:28 of the third period for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to break through, an Xavier Ouellet blast for his first goal as a Penguin. Alex Nylander made things interesting with a power-play, extra-attacker goal, but an empty netter by Toronto dashed any hopes of a comeback.
Wednesday, Dec. 21 - PENGUINS 1 at Belleville 3
Tied at 1-1 going into the third period, the Belleville Senators pulled away with an early strike followed by a penalty shot goal. Ouellet notched the Penguins' lone goal, giving him tallies in back-to-back games.
Friday, Dec. 23 - PENGUINS at Laval (POSTPONED)
Due to the winter storm, the Penguins' visit to Laval was postponed by the AHL. No makeup date has been announced.
The Week Ahead
Tuesday, Dec. 27 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton squares up with Hershey for the ninth time this season. Their highly competitive season series is currently even at four wins apiece.
Friday, Dec. 30 - PENGUINS vs. Providence
Celebrate New Year's Eve a day early with an Eyewitness News Fan Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Bruins are paying their first visit to NEPA this season, as the Penguins are one of four teams to defeat Providence in regulation this season.
Saturday, Dec. 31 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley
The Penguins hope to have stashed two more points before the ball drops on 2022. This is Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Lehigh Valley's first meeting since Nov. 25. The Penguins are 2-0-1-0 against the Phantoms this season.
Ice Chips
- On home ice, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's penalty kill ranks third in the league, 87.2%.
- Alex Nylander has seven points (4G-3A) in his last six games.
- The last time Xavier Ouellet scored in back-to-back games was during a four-game goal streak during the 2019-20 season (Dec. 28 - Jan. 4).
- Tuesday night will mark Valtteri Puustinen's 100th AHL game.
- The Penguins are 8-0-0-1 this season when Puustinen scores a goal.
- Taylor Fedun is two points shy of 200 AHL points.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hershey 29 20 6 2 1 43 .741
2. Providence 28 16 5 5 2 39 .696
3. Bridgeport 28 14 9 5 0 33 .589
4. Charlotte 28 14 11 2 1 31 .554
5. PENGUINS 25 13 8 2 2 30 .600
6. Lehigh Valley 27 13 11 2 1 29 .537
7. Springfield 29 11 13 1 4 27 .466
8. Hartford 27 10 12 1 4 25 .463
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Drew O'Connor^ 20 8 14 22
Alex Nylander 25 10 10 20
Valtteri Puustinen 26 9 11 20
Filip Hållander 21 7 13 20
Xavier Ouellet 26 2 14 16
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Dustin Tokarski 16 8-5-3 2.20 .926 1
Filip Lindberg* 11 5-3-1 2.39 .915 0
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Tue, Dec. 27 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Fri, Dec. 30 Providence Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Dec. 31 Laval PPL Center 7:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Fri, Dec. 23 (D) Mark Friedman Reassigned from PIT
Tue, Dec. 27 (D) Mark Friedman Recalled to PIT
Tue, Dec. 27 (G) Taylor Gauthier Reassigned by PIT from WHL
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2022
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Returns Home for Big Games against Hershey, Providence - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Panthers Recall Anton Levtchi, Assign Grigori Denisenko and Givani Smith to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Pair Sent to Toledo from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins Enter Three-Game Week against Rockford, Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Forward Clarke Named AHL Player of the Week - Utica Comets
- Utica's Graeme Clarke Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Honoring Memory of Joe Crozier with Commemorative Jersey Patch - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Return from Holiday Break to Face Islanders in 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Tyson Feist from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Johansen Recalled by Capitals, Bears Add Pair of Forwards from Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Recall G Parker Gahagen from Loan to Icemen - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Colorado Avalanche Recalls Johansson, Hudon - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Griffins to Host Second Annual Mental Health Awareness Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Recalls Forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas - Texas Stars
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Returns Home for Big Games against Hershey, Providence
- Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Penguins
- AHL Postpones Penguins Game at Laval
- Tokarski, Penguins Foiled in Belleville, 3-1
- Penguins Lose to Marlies, 5-2