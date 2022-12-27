Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Returns Home for Big Games against Hershey, Providence

Weekly Rewind

Tuesday, Dec. 20 - PENGUINS 2 at Toronto 5

Despite throwing 39 quality shots on goal, the Penguins were stonewalled by Marlies goalie Joseph Woll. It took until 12:28 of the third period for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to break through, an Xavier Ouellet blast for his first goal as a Penguin. Alex Nylander made things interesting with a power-play, extra-attacker goal, but an empty netter by Toronto dashed any hopes of a comeback.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 - PENGUINS 1 at Belleville 3

Tied at 1-1 going into the third period, the Belleville Senators pulled away with an early strike followed by a penalty shot goal. Ouellet notched the Penguins' lone goal, giving him tallies in back-to-back games.

Friday, Dec. 23 - PENGUINS at Laval (POSTPONED)

Due to the winter storm, the Penguins' visit to Laval was postponed by the AHL. No makeup date has been announced.

The Week Ahead

Tuesday, Dec. 27 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton squares up with Hershey for the ninth time this season. Their highly competitive season series is currently even at four wins apiece.

Friday, Dec. 30 - PENGUINS vs. Providence

Celebrate New Year's Eve a day early with an Eyewitness News Fan Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Bruins are paying their first visit to NEPA this season, as the Penguins are one of four teams to defeat Providence in regulation this season.

Saturday, Dec. 31 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

The Penguins hope to have stashed two more points before the ball drops on 2022. This is Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Lehigh Valley's first meeting since Nov. 25. The Penguins are 2-0-1-0 against the Phantoms this season.

Ice Chips

- On home ice, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's penalty kill ranks third in the league, 87.2%.

- Alex Nylander has seven points (4G-3A) in his last six games.

- The last time Xavier Ouellet scored in back-to-back games was during a four-game goal streak during the 2019-20 season (Dec. 28 - Jan. 4).

- Tuesday night will mark Valtteri Puustinen's 100th AHL game.

- The Penguins are 8-0-0-1 this season when Puustinen scores a goal.

- Taylor Fedun is two points shy of 200 AHL points.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 29 20 6 2 1 43 .741

2. Providence 28 16 5 5 2 39 .696

3. Bridgeport 28 14 9 5 0 33 .589

4. Charlotte 28 14 11 2 1 31 .554

5. PENGUINS 25 13 8 2 2 30 .600

6. Lehigh Valley 27 13 11 2 1 29 .537

7. Springfield 29 11 13 1 4 27 .466

8. Hartford 27 10 12 1 4 25 .463

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Drew O'Connor^ 20 8 14 22

Alex Nylander 25 10 10 20

Valtteri Puustinen 26 9 11 20

Filip Hållander 21 7 13 20

Xavier Ouellet 26 2 14 16

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 16 8-5-3 2.20 .926 1

Filip Lindberg* 11 5-3-1 2.39 .915 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Tue, Dec. 27 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 30 Providence Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 31 Laval PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Fri, Dec. 23 (D) Mark Friedman Reassigned from PIT

Tue, Dec. 27 (D) Mark Friedman Recalled to PIT

Tue, Dec. 27 (G) Taylor Gauthier Reassigned by PIT from WHL

