Colorado Avalanche Recalls Johansson, Hudon

December 27, 2022







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Jonas Johansson and forward Charles Hudon have been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Johansson has gone 9-6-0 with the Eagles this season and currently ranks third among all AHL goaltenders in both goals-against average (2.15) and save-percentage (.929). Hudon leads the Eagles with 10 goals and ranks second on the team with 18 points on the year.

Johansson has appeared in 58 career AHL games with the Eagles and Rochester Americans, plus an additional 32 games in the NHL with the Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres. Johansson was named an AHL All-Star with Rochester during the 2019-20 season, in which he went 14-4-3 and finished sixth among all AHL netminders in goals-against average (2.28) and seventh in save percentage (.921).

Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Hudon has already skated in seven games this season with the Avalanche and has produced 41 points (14g/27a) in 132 career NHL contests with Colorado and Montreal. A two-time AHL All-Star, Hudon has skated in 341 career AHL games with the Eagles, Hamilton Bulldogs, St. John's IceCaps, Laval Rocket, and Syracuse Crunch, collecting 272 points (142g/130a).

