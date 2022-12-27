Pair Sent to Toledo from Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) from the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins reassigned forward Trenton Bliss to the Walleye.

Cossa has competed in 17 contests with the Walleye this campaign, compiling an 8-8-1 record, a 2.81 goals against average and a 0.897 save percentage. The rookie netminder has also appeared in three games with the Griffins and showed a 1-1-0 mark with a 5.57 GAA and a 0.783 save percentage. The 20-year-old made his AHL debut with Grand Rapids on Oct. 19 against the Milwaukee Admirals and came away with a 3-2 victory, saving 21 shots. Through his first 20 professional games, Cossa is 9-9-1 with a 3.15 GAA. The 6-foot-6-inch goaltender captured a goal medal with Team Canada at the 2022 World Junior Championship, showing a 1-0-0 record and a 2.00 GAA. The Hamilton, Ontario, native was the 15th overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Bliss is in the midst of his rookie campaign and has suited up for 13 games with the Griffins, totaling two points (1-1-2) and six penalty minutes. The Appleton, Wis., native appeared in three games for Grand Rapids a season ago following the completion of his collegiate career at Michigan Tech University. Bliss has skated in seven contests for the Walleye this campaign, collecting four points (2-2-4), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. Bliss bagged his first pro goal on Oct. 23 at the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL). In four seasons at MTU, Bliss registered 107 points (42-65-107) and 98 penalty minutes in 138 contests.

