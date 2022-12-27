Utica's Graeme Clarke Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
December 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Utica Comets forward Graeme Clarkehas been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Weekfor the period ending December 25, 2022.
Clarke tallied four goals and two assists for six points in two road wins last week.
Utica finished its pre-Christmas schedule with a two-game visit to Cleveland, and Clarke helped the Comets to a come-from-behind 4-3 victory on Tuesday night with two third-period goals. He came back on Thursday with two more goals and a pair of assists as Utica earned a 7-5 win over the Monsters. They were the second and third two-goal games of Clarke's pro career.
With nine points in his last four outings, Clarke now leads the Comets with 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 25 games this season. A third-year pro from Waconia, Minn., Clarke has skated in 108 career AHL games with Utica and Binghamton, totaling 27 goals and 36 assists for 63 points. He was a third-round pick by New Jersey in the 2019 NHL Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2022
- Griffins Enter Three-Game Week against Rockford, Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Forward Clarke Named AHL Player of the Week - Utica Comets
- Utica's Graeme Clarke Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Honoring Memory of Joe Crozier with Commemorative Jersey Patch - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Return from Holiday Break to Face Islanders in 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Tyson Feist from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Johansen Recalled by Capitals, Bears Add Pair of Forwards from Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Recall G Parker Gahagen from Loan to Icemen - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Colorado Avalanche Recalls Johansson, Hudon - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Griffins to Host Second Annual Mental Health Awareness Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Recalls Forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas - Texas Stars
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.