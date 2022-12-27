Utica's Graeme Clarke Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Utica Comets forward Graeme Clarkehas been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Weekfor the period ending December 25, 2022.

Clarke tallied four goals and two assists for six points in two road wins last week.

Utica finished its pre-Christmas schedule with a two-game visit to Cleveland, and Clarke helped the Comets to a come-from-behind 4-3 victory on Tuesday night with two third-period goals. He came back on Thursday with two more goals and a pair of assists as Utica earned a 7-5 win over the Monsters. They were the second and third two-goal games of Clarke's pro career.

With nine points in his last four outings, Clarke now leads the Comets with 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 25 games this season. A third-year pro from Waconia, Minn., Clarke has skated in 108 career AHL games with Utica and Binghamton, totaling 27 goals and 36 assists for 63 points. He was a third-round pick by New Jersey in the 2019 NHL Draft.

