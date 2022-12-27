Dallas Recalls Forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas

December 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Fredrik Olofsson

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars forward Fredrik Olofsson(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Fredrik Olofsson from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Olofsson will wear No. 42 for Dallas.

Olofsson, 26, has recorded 12 points (4-8--12) and a +11 rating in 28 games with Texas this season. He ranks second among club forwards and fourth overall in plus-minus and has 34 shots on goal in his first full AHL season. Olofsson has appeared in 30 career AHL games with Texas and Rockford, registering 12 points.

The Helsingborg, Sweden native recorded 42 points (15-27--42) in 49 games with IK Oskarshamn of the SHL in 2021-22. He finished the campaign tied for 14th in the SHL with a team-leading 27 assists, while he ranked 16th in the SHL and second on the club in points (42) and ranked third on the squad in goals (15). Olofsson also posted eight points (2-6--8) in nine postseason contests with IK Oskarshamn last season, co-leading the team in assists (6) and points (8).

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward was originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and signed a one-year contract with Dallas on May 18.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.