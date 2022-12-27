Panthers Recall Anton Levtchi, Assign Grigori Denisenko and Givani Smith to Charlotte

December 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Ahead of their first post-holiday break contest, the Panthers have made a string of transactions - assigning Grigori Denisenko and Givani Smith to Charlotte and recalling Anton Levtchi.

Denisenko, 22, appeared in six games for Florida during his call up and picked up an assist along the way. He now returns to Charlotte, where he has logged 11 points (3g, 8a) in 24 games this season.

Smith, 24, made his Florida debut during his recall after joining the organization via trade on Dec. 19. A second-round pick in 2016, Smith appeared in one game for Charlotte before joining the Panthers last week.

Levtchi, 27, heads to the NHL for the first time this season - his first as a North American pro. The Finnish forward has 13 points (7g, 6a) in 24 games for Charlotte, tying for fourth on the team in points and ranking third on the team in goals.

After a quick holiday break, the Checkers return to action this Thursday and Saturday in Cleveland for their final two contests of 2022.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.