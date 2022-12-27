Panthers Recall Anton Levtchi, Assign Grigori Denisenko and Givani Smith to Charlotte
December 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Ahead of their first post-holiday break contest, the Panthers have made a string of transactions - assigning Grigori Denisenko and Givani Smith to Charlotte and recalling Anton Levtchi.
Denisenko, 22, appeared in six games for Florida during his call up and picked up an assist along the way. He now returns to Charlotte, where he has logged 11 points (3g, 8a) in 24 games this season.
Smith, 24, made his Florida debut during his recall after joining the organization via trade on Dec. 19. A second-round pick in 2016, Smith appeared in one game for Charlotte before joining the Panthers last week.
Levtchi, 27, heads to the NHL for the first time this season - his first as a North American pro. The Finnish forward has 13 points (7g, 6a) in 24 games for Charlotte, tying for fourth on the team in points and ranking third on the team in goals.
After a quick holiday break, the Checkers return to action this Thursday and Saturday in Cleveland for their final two contests of 2022.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2022
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Returns Home for Big Games against Hershey, Providence - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Panthers Recall Anton Levtchi, Assign Grigori Denisenko and Givani Smith to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Pair Sent to Toledo from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins Enter Three-Game Week against Rockford, Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Forward Clarke Named AHL Player of the Week - Utica Comets
- Utica's Graeme Clarke Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Honoring Memory of Joe Crozier with Commemorative Jersey Patch - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Return from Holiday Break to Face Islanders in 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Tyson Feist from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Johansen Recalled by Capitals, Bears Add Pair of Forwards from Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Recall G Parker Gahagen from Loan to Icemen - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Colorado Avalanche Recalls Johansson, Hudon - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Griffins to Host Second Annual Mental Health Awareness Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Recalls Forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas - Texas Stars
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Panthers Recall Anton Levtchi, Assign Grigori Denisenko and Givani Smith to Charlotte
- Checkers Head To Holiday Break On High Note With Win Over Providence
- Panthers Recall Givani Smith
- Checkers Break Skid on Riley Nash's Overtime Winner
- Riley Nash Named to Team Canada for Spengler Cup