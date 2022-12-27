Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they emerge from their holiday hibernation with an I-81 clash with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Hershey Bears (20-6-2-1) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (13-8-2-2)

December 27, 2022 | 7:05 p.m. | Game 30 | Mohegan Sun Arena

Referees: Jim Curtin (22), Casey Terreri (75)

Linespersons: Nick Briganti (58), Tommy George (61)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM,SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears went into the holiday break on a high note, defeating the Lehigh Valley Phantoms by a 4-2 score on Wednesday at the PPL Center. Ethen Frank led the way with his first career two-goal game, starting things off with a goal six minutes into the first period, knocking in a Jake Massie rebound for his ninth of the season. The Phantoms took a 2-1 lead with Artem Anisimov finding the net at 18:42 and Elliot Desnoyers scoring at 19:06. Connor McMichael scored at 11:05 of the second to draw Hershey level, and Frank netted the eventual game-winner at 10:22 of the third. Mason Morelli sealed the game with an empty-net tally at 19:50. Hunter Shepard made 27 saves for the win. On that same night, the Penguins were completing a multi-game trip through Canada that concluded with a 3-1 loss to the Belleville Senators. Xavier Ouellett scored the lone goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Dustin Tokarski made 27 saves coming on in relief of Filip Lindberg, who exited the game 13 minutes into the contest; the Penguins were supposed to play on Friday at Laval, but that game was postponed due to inclement weather.

BEARS AND PENS BEGIN AGAIN:

The Atlantic Division rivals have already seen each other eight times this season, with each team earning four wins against the other. The Penguins have a slight edge by virtue of two additional points earned via overtime/shootout losses. The Bears were the most recent victors in the series, earning a 2-1 overtime win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Dec. 17. Mike Sgarbossa scored the overtime-winning goal for the Bears, and is tied with Mike Vecchione for the team lead in points against the Penguins this season, with five.

FRANK-LY SPEAKING:

Thanks to his first career two-goal game in the professional ranks last Wednesday, Bears forward Ethen Frank finds himself with 10 goals on the season. That mark has him tied for fourth in the rookie goal-scoring race. The Western Michigan University alumnus has 19 points (10g, 9a) this season, good for a tie for eighth in the rookie scoring title, and second among all Eastern Conference rookie forwards.

BEARS BITES:

Forward Shane Gersich picked up an assist on Wednesday for his 100th career pro point, his next point will mark his 100th point in a Bears sweater...Hershey is 2-0-0-0 this season in Tuesday games, with both prior victories coming at home...The Bears are a combined 9-0-2-0 on the road when tied after either the first or second period...Forward Mike Vecchione enters tonight's game on a five-game scoring streak (2g, 4a), and overall, Vecchione has points in eight of his past nine outings...Hershey's Connor McMichael has scored in back-to-back games...Bears netminder Hunter Shepard enters tonight's game with seven straight victories, a streak that started on Nov. 6 in a 4-3 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton...The Penguins are 8-0-0-1 when forward Valtteri Puustinen scores this season...Following tonight's contest, Hershey begins its longest homestand of the season. The Bears are set to play seven straight games at GIANT Center from Dec. 29-Jan. 14.

