Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that goaltender Taylor Gauthier has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Gauthier, a 21-year-old first-year pro, leads the Nailers with seven wins this season. The rookie has a 7-7-1 record, 3.23 goals against average and .891 save percentage in 15 games.

Prior to turning pro, Gauthier was a junior hockey standout in the Western Hockey League. In 194 career games played with the Prince George Cougars and Portland Winterhawks, he amassed a 77-91-16 record, a 3.03 goals against average, .909 save percentage and 10 shutouts. The native of Calgary, Alberta inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Mar. 1, 2022, then ultimately led all WHL goalies with a .928 save percentage by season's end.

A right-handed catching netminder, Gauthier owns several unique distinctions in both Cougars and Winterhawks history. He is responsible for three of the five best single-season save percentages in Prince George franchise history; 2020-21 (.915, 5th), 2019-20 (.917, 2nd) and 2021-22 (.923, 1st). Gauthier also established a Portland franchise-record shutout streak of 251:11 during February of 2022, falling 14:02 shy of tying the WHL's all-time mark.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 27, against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

