Bruins Buzz - December 27

BOUNCE BACK

The Providence Bruins look to rebound from a two-game series against Charlotte last week where they earned only one of a possible four points. The P-Bruins were ahead 1-0 in Thursday's contest heading into the third period, allowing a goal in the final frame of regualtion and one in overtime. The team fell 5-2 in Friday's matchup.

CAPTAIN'S CORNER

"Last week was obviously not very good. We just have to learn from it and reset, it's that simple. This trip is a huge week against some tough opponents. We just need to focus on our game and get back to playing the way that we want to play. " -Josiah Didier

SWEDE OPPORTUNITY

Boston's first round draft pick (21st overall) from 2021, Fabian Lysell, is currently suiting up for Sweden at the World Junior Championships (WJC) in Canada. He will return to Providence after the tournament, where he posted eight goals and 11 assists in 20 games played to start this season. At the last WJC, the Goteborg native nothced six points in seven games.

UP NEXT

The Providence Bruins will play three games on the road this week, beginning with the Hershey Bears tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. After that, the team heads to Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton to take on the Penguins on Friday at 7:05 PM. The P-Bruins close out 2022 back in Hershey on Saturday with a 5:00 PM puck drop. You can catch the games live on AHLTV, or follow the action on live Twitter @AHLBruins.

