Bruins Buzz - December 27
December 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
BOUNCE BACK
The Providence Bruins look to rebound from a two-game series against Charlotte last week where they earned only one of a possible four points. The P-Bruins were ahead 1-0 in Thursday's contest heading into the third period, allowing a goal in the final frame of regualtion and one in overtime. The team fell 5-2 in Friday's matchup.
CAPTAIN'S CORNER
"Last week was obviously not very good. We just have to learn from it and reset, it's that simple. This trip is a huge week against some tough opponents. We just need to focus on our game and get back to playing the way that we want to play. " -Josiah Didier
SWEDE OPPORTUNITY
Boston's first round draft pick (21st overall) from 2021, Fabian Lysell, is currently suiting up for Sweden at the World Junior Championships (WJC) in Canada. He will return to Providence after the tournament, where he posted eight goals and 11 assists in 20 games played to start this season. At the last WJC, the Goteborg native nothced six points in seven games.
UP NEXT
The Providence Bruins will play three games on the road this week, beginning with the Hershey Bears tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. After that, the team heads to Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton to take on the Penguins on Friday at 7:05 PM. The P-Bruins close out 2022 back in Hershey on Saturday with a 5:00 PM puck drop. You can catch the games live on AHLTV, or follow the action on live Twitter @AHLBruins.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2022
- Bruins Buzz - December 27 - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs to Sign Six-Year-Old Samuel Escutia to One-Day Contract - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Bid Farewell to 2022 with Games against Penguins, Bruins - Hershey Bears
- $2 Beers and Gamer Night Friday - Bakersfield Condors
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Returns Home for Big Games against Hershey, Providence - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Panthers Recall Anton Levtchi, Assign Grigori Denisenko and Givani Smith to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Pair Sent to Toledo from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins Enter Three-Game Week against Rockford, Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Forward Clarke Named AHL Player of the Week - Utica Comets
- Utica's Graeme Clarke Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Honoring Memory of Joe Crozier with Commemorative Jersey Patch - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Return from Holiday Break to Face Islanders in 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Tyson Feist from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Johansen Recalled by Capitals, Bears Add Pair of Forwards from Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Recall G Parker Gahagen from Loan to Icemen - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Colorado Avalanche Recalls Johansson, Hudon - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Griffins to Host Second Annual Mental Health Awareness Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Recalls Forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas - Texas Stars
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Bruins Buzz - December 27
- P-Bruins Topped by Checkers 5-2
- P-Bruins Fall to Checkers 2-1 in Overtime
- Providence Bruins Recall Voyer from Maine
- Bruins Buzz - December 20