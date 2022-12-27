Blues Recall Tyler Tucker from T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has placed defenseman Torey Krug on Injured Reserve (IR) with a lower-body injury. Krug will be re-evaluated in six weeks. During his absence, Krug will be designated for the Long-Term Injury (LTI) exception to the salary cap. In addition, the Blues recalled defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Tucker, 22, has dressed in 24 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) and 45 penalty minutes. The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native has also appeared in four games with the Blues, serving five penalty minutes. Tucker was originally drafted by the Blues in the seventh round, 200th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

