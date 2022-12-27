Johansen Recalled by Capitals, Bears Add Pair of Forwards from Stingrays

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that defenseman Lucas Johansen has been recalled from the Hershey Bears. Additionally, the Bears announced today that the club has recalled forward Alex Fortin from the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL and signed forward Kevin O'Neil to a professional tryout.

Johansen, 25, has recorded two points (1g, 1a) in 13 games with Hershey this season. Johansen posted 28 points (8g, 20a) in 62 games with the Bears during the 2021-22 season, establishing AHL career highs in goals, points, and plus/minus (+20). Johansen finished the season ranked first among Hershey defensemen in plus/minus and second in goals, assists and points. In 208 career AHL games with Hershey, Johansen has tallied 75 points (18g, 57a).

The Capitals selected Johansen with their first-round pick, 28th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft. He has appeared in two games with Washington this season.

Fortin, 25, has scored 17 points (7g, 10a) over 19 games with South Carolina this season. The forward has played 201 career AHL games with Rockford, Colorado, and Laval, notching 62 points (22g, 40a).

During the 2018-19 season, Fortin skated in 24 games for the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks, striking for six points (3g, 3a). The native of Blainville, Quebec made his NHL debut on Oct. 11, 2018 at Minnesota, and scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 21, 2018 versus Tampa Bay.

O'Neil, 24, returns to the Bears after previously signing a professional tryout with the club on Nov. 23. He's skated in 21 games with South Carolina so far this season, posting 21 points (9g, 12a) in 21 games, ranking third on the team in goals, assists, and points.

The 5'11", 180-pound forward is in his rookie season with the Stingrays after finishing his NCAA career at the University of Connecticut. He struck for 16 points (6g, 10a) in 36 games after playing the previous three years at Yale. Following the end of UConn's season, he signed with the Stingrays and posted 10 points (6g, 4a) in 10 games.

Fortin will wear #39 for Hershey, while O'Neil will wear #36.

