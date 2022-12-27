Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Tyson Feist from Orlando Solar Bears
December 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled defenseman Tyson Feist from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Feist, 21, has skated in eight games with the Solar Bears this season tallying two goals, three assists and a plus-7 rating. He has also appeared in five games with the Crunch. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound blueliner played in 65 games with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL last season recording 15 goals and 24 assists with a plus-25 rating.
Feist was signed to an AHL contract by the Crunch on June 10.
