IceHogs to Sign Six-Year-Old Samuel Escutia to One-Day Contract
December 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs are proud to present six-year-old Samuel Escutia with a one-day Rockford IceHogs contract and invite you to his signing day on Friday, Dec. 30 at 10 a.m.
Before the IceHogs morning skate, Samuel will sign his contract in front of IceHogs players and coaches in the home locker room at the BMO Center. All are invited to attend this event.
On the following night, Saturday, Dec. 31, Samuel will participate in several honorary guest activities including reading the starting lineup to the team, bench buddies, and the ceremonial puck drop. His mother will also be singing the National Anthem as the IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves at 4 p.m.
Samuel's Story
March 6, 2016: Samuel is born at 25 weeks, weighing just 1 lb., 5 oz.
July 5, 2016: Samuel has open heart surgery
October 13, 2016: Samuel undergoes surgery to place a tracheostomy
November 30, 2016: After 276 days in the intensive care unit, Samuel is finally moved out of ICU
March 6, 2017: Samuel spends his first birthday in Lurie Children's Hospital
April 10, 2017: Samuel undergoes a surgery to correct his craniosynostosis
July 8, 2021: Samuel undergoes surgery for a cancerous tumor in his liver
2017-present day: Samuel has continued to be moved back and forth from the hospital for several different viruses and illnesses. Up until this year Samuel had never spent a Christmas at home.
The IceHogs look forward to making Samuel a part of their team this weekend. For any additional questions please contact Katie Florio at kflorio@blackhawks.com.
