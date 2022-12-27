$2 Beers and Gamer Night Friday

American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors are on Dignity Health Home ice at Mechanics Bank Arena twice this week with home games on Wednesday and Friday. Wednesday is Donation Night (NOTE: the previously scheduled ZOOperstars! will be unable to make it due to nationwide travel issues.) while Friday is $2 Beer and Gamer Night! Here are three things you need to know:

Fans are encouraged to bring new jackets and other clothing for donation to the Salvation Army and local charities on Wednesday, puck drops at 6:30 p.m.

Friday enjoy $2 Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer through the end of the first intermission. Every Friday is $2 Beer Night!

Also on Friday, win one of two V-R Headsets or dozens of XBox and Playstation gift cards. Everyone in attendance has a chance to win!

