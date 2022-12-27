Ring in the New Year with the Texas Stars
December 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
RING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH THE TEXAS STARS!
The Texas Stars are back at home this week to take on the Tucson Roadrunners to round out 2022! The puck drops Friday, December 30th at 7 pm and Saturday, December 31st at 7 pm!
Friday is Fitness Friday presented by Truth Family Fitness! We are giving away a Texas Stars Shaker Bottle. Saturday is our New Years Eve game and we want you to ring in the new year with us! We are giving away a 2023 Texas Stars Calendar including some of your favorite players!
If you would like more information about seating options for the 2022-23 season, please call/text the Stars at (512) GO-STARS (512-467-8277) or email Tickets@TexasStars.com and we will be happy to assist you!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2022
- Penguins Drop Shootout to Bears, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Score Season-High Seven Goals, Beat Islanders 7-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Return From Break With 2-1 Shootout Win Over Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Ring in the New Year with the Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Blues Recall Tyler Tucker from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Recovery Knight Presented by Desert Radiology on New Year's Day - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bruins Buzz - December 27 - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs to Sign Six-Year-Old Samuel Escutia to One-Day Contract - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Bid Farewell to 2022 with Games against Penguins, Bruins - Hershey Bears
- $2 Beers and Gamer Night Friday - Bakersfield Condors
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Returns Home for Big Games against Hershey, Providence - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Panthers Recall Anton Levtchi, Assign Grigori Denisenko and Givani Smith to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Pair Sent to Toledo from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins Enter Three-Game Week against Rockford, Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Forward Clarke Named AHL Player of the Week - Utica Comets
- Utica's Graeme Clarke Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Honoring Memory of Joe Crozier with Commemorative Jersey Patch - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Return from Holiday Break to Face Islanders in 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Tyson Feist from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Johansen Recalled by Capitals, Bears Add Pair of Forwards from Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Recall G Parker Gahagen from Loan to Icemen - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Colorado Avalanche Recalls Johansson, Hudon - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Griffins to Host Second Annual Mental Health Awareness Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Recalls Forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas - Texas Stars
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.