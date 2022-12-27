Ring in the New Year with the Texas Stars

December 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







RING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH THE TEXAS STARS!

The Texas Stars are back at home this week to take on the Tucson Roadrunners to round out 2022! The puck drops Friday, December 30th at 7 pm and Saturday, December 31st at 7 pm!

Friday is Fitness Friday presented by Truth Family Fitness! We are giving away a Texas Stars Shaker Bottle. Saturday is our New Years Eve game and we want you to ring in the new year with us! We are giving away a 2023 Texas Stars Calendar including some of your favorite players!

If you would like more information about seating options for the 2022-23 season, please call/text the Stars at (512) GO-STARS (512-467-8277) or email Tickets@TexasStars.com and we will be happy to assist you!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.